How to use WorldEdit in Minecraft Bedrock

Minecraft's WorldEdit mod might be one of the best out there for builders. It gives a nearly unprecedented level of precision and control over the game, which makes large-scale buildings much less scary and much more manageable. However, it has been a Java Edition exclusive, as with many of Minecraft's best modpacks. Thankfully, though, this has recently changed.

Thanks to the work of modder Sisilicon, a version of WorldEdit is now available to Bedrock users through the use of an addon. This makes sense, as Minecraft's new add-ons are more similar to mods for Java than anything else seen before. Detailed below is everything players might need to know about this amazing port, from how to install it to which WorldEdit features are found within.

Using WorldEdit in Minecraft Bedrock

WorldEdit makes messing around with terraforming much quicker (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, since Bedrock doesn't offer modders the same freedom and capabilities, not every feature seen in the most modern versions of WorldEdit, one of Minecraft Java Edition's best mods, is available for use.

However, there are still a ton of different ways to manipulate the blocky environment. Players will have access to these commands:

Clipboard Manipulation

Moving blocks and sections of blocks

Rotating/flipping regions

Selecting areas of blocks

Block patterns and masks

Navigation commands

Shape generation

Creating walls, lines, and outlines

smoothing terrain

Undo and redo

Fill and replace

Paint brushes

Saving and loading structures

These brushes are especially useful. They can be customized in shape, size, mask, and block palette, and allow for huge terraforming projects to get roughed out in next to no time at all. The undo and redo features also come in handy, much for the same reason they do in other art: it's nice to experiment and be able to undo it. The ability to copy and paste structures is also super useful.

Installing WorldEdit: Bedrock Edition

1) Download WorldEdit: Bedrock Edition

The page for WorldEdit: Bedrock Edition on CurseForge (Image via CurseForge)

The first step to using WorldEdit on Bedrock is to install the WorldEdit: Bedrock Edition add-on. The easiest way to do this is through the CurseForge website. This will download a zip archive. Extract this zip file, which should yield a .mcaddon file within it.

2) Open the file

Minecraft addons have their own file type, which is what makes installation so easy (Image via Microsoft)

Running this addon file will automatically import the resource and behavior pack. PC players can run it from here, but Minecraft Pocket Edition users on Android or iOS will need third-party apps to do this step.

The apps recommended by sisilicon are CX File Explorer on Android and Documents on iOS. The process is identical, though. Running the file should cause the game to import them automatically.

3) Launch into the game and test

Testing the tag command is the easiest way to make sure the addon is working (Image via Mojang)

Assuming that the import process was successful, there's only one more step before starting in on a huge Minecraft mega-build.

Load into a preexisting or new creative world, turning on experimental beta APIs, as well as the WorldEdit resource and behavior packs before actually starting. Then open the text box, type "/tag @s add worldedit" and hit enter. This will give you the permissions needed to mess around with the mod.