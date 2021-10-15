How to watch Minecraft Live 2021 online

Minecraft Live, an upcoming event featuring the latest news on all things Minecraft, will kick off on October 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM PDT, 12:00 PM EDT, and 5:00 PM BST.

Based on previous outings, the event lasts approximately two to three hours and provides a pre-show, the main event, a recap, and then the results of the community-driven Minecraft mob vote.

The best part of Minecraft Live 2021 is that it's free to watch as long as you have internet access, and even if you miss the live broadcast, the entire recording of the festivities should be uploaded for viewing at Minecraft fans' pleasure.

Minecraft: When and where to watch Minecraft Live 2021

Minecraft Live will start at different times depending on time zone but will be viewable afterward (Image via Mojang)

Thankfully for Minecraft fans, Minecraft Live will be easily accessible via Minecraft's official website at Minecraft.net/live or on the official Minecraft YouTube channel, which will be streaming the event live to be enjoyed by any and all comers.

Although the live broadcast will likely be released on YouTube after the stream has ended, players hoping to interact in the community discussion will want to be sure to participate in the stream.

Minecraft @Minecraft On Oct 16, Minecraft Live is coming to a zombie-inducing screen near you!Read more about the livest live show, and prepare yourself for the never ever controversial mob vote, block-breaking announcements, and – of course – absentminded chickens:↣ redsto.ne/live2021 On Oct 16, Minecraft Live is coming to a zombie-inducing screen near you!Read more about the livest live show, and prepare yourself for the never ever controversial mob vote, block-breaking announcements, and – of course – absentminded chickens:↣ redsto.ne/live2021 ↢ https://t.co/gwJNLi4Pqn

But what can be expected from this event's showcase?

According to Mojang, "new and familiar" faces will be on-site and the community will be present alongside a few surprise guests to boot. The show will feature upcoming news for the Minecraft franchise as a whole, likely spanning all its games and platforms while also highlighting popular content creators and figures throughout the community.

The event's stream has been streamlined for any device, meaning fans can catch the broadcast or watch the archive on their computers, phones, tablets, or other devices that support video streaming specifically through YouTube.

In addition to the above time zones, the event can also be watched starting at the following times based on region:

Brazil - 1:00 PM BRT

Stockholm - 6:00 PM CEST

Tokyo - 1:00 AM JST (October 17)

Sydney - 3:00 AM AEDT (October 17)

Whatever Mojang has planned, fans will likely watch the event in droves to witness the latest content being brought to the world's most popular block-builder.

Mix this in with the community's mob vote results and the presence of bonafide Minecraft content creators, and it's clear that Mojang and Microsoft have created a hype-packed event that is sure to delight hardcore and casual fans alike.

Edited by R. Elahi