Howling Peaks DLC and Season Pass are coming to Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons, right from the start, seemed like one of the most exciting projects of 2020, and so far, it has proven to be precisely that. The game is an excellent blend of the standard Minecraft formula and the dungeon-crawler style of games from the past.

Minecraft and dungeon-crawlers seem to be a great fit, as Dungeons has become one of the more popular titles to carry the Minecraft brand. The game excels at providing players with an endlessly enjoyable gameplay loop that is wonderfully layered and engaging.

Minecraft has been a continually evolving experience with frequent updates and concrete roadmaps for future content. Dungeons is also set to receive cool new content with a Season Pass that promises much more to come.

Howling Peaks DLC and Season Pass set for Minecraft Dungeons entry

"The Howling Peaks DLC is an action-packed trek to the mountain top that features dazzling new armor, weapons, and artifacts. Of course, new enemies such as the Squall Golem and Mountaineer await along the way as well – no one said it would be easy!"

- Minecraft

The Howling Peaks DLC is an addition to the game that fans will love as it contains plenty of exciting content and enemies, always appreciated by fans.

The Season Pass lets players get their hands on the four upcoming DLCs as soon as they are released. This is excellent news for fans as it means that there are at least four quality DLCs in Minecraft Dungeon's roadmap for future content.

The free update, the Howling Peaks DLC, and the new Season Pass will be available on 9th December. Regardless of whether players decide to purchase the Season Pass or the Howling Peaks DLC, there will be free content for them anyway.

Besides, with the upcoming December update, players will have six free enchantments, which are potential game-changers.

