"I just want my dirt launcher back": Minecraft fans voice frustration over cluttered launcher experience

The Minecraft Launcher is one of the many ways to get into Mojang’s blocky sandbox game. However, there are many other things players can do with it other than just launching the title. From checking and downloading new updates to getting the latest news about discounts and content, the launcher is more like an all-purpose tool. However, that does not mean everyone loves it.

A Minecraft fan, who goes by the username amamartin999 on Reddit, recently made a post on the game’s subreddit asking fellow players whether they also hate the new layout of the official launcher.

The image they shared shows the homepage of the Minecraft Launcher, which looks cluttered. With promotional pictures, events, news, and other games right in the front page, the layout seems visually overwhelming.

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reacting to this post, Redditor Turbulent_Tax2126 commented:

“I just want my dirt launcher back”

For those who do not know, this is a reference to the old Minecraft Launcher icon that shows the dirt block instead of the new creeper logo.

Another user by the name of 1984Literally1984 replied to the comment saying they completely agreed and pointed out how the older version of the launcher got things right without complicating anything.

Comment byu/amamartin999 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Redditor Hello56845864 said the new launcher seems slower in terms of loading, especially after Mojang Studios added the armadillo animation to the game. The armadillo animation was introduced as an Easter egg for the newly added mob earlier this year.

Comment byu/amamartin999 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

However, it seems that not all the players dislike the new layout of the launcher.

Redditor Paradigm_Reset stated that while they do not like the new layout too much, they are not really bothered by it. They added that they only use the launcher to start the game and nothing else.

Another user by the name of Venomspino agreed with the comment.

Reddit reacts to the post (Image via Reddit/amamartin999)

This is valid as many people just use the launcher to just turn on the game and nothing else. This, however, does not mean that a clutter-free and faster launcher experience would not benefit everyone.

Meanwhile, Redditor ricky-frog pointed out that while the Minecraft Launcher does look cluttered, they do not care as they use the Prism launcher. Another user by the name of DukeofGamers353 added that they actually prefer using the Prism launcher.

Minecraft Launcher alternatives

The armadillo animation can take some time to finish (Image via Mojang Studios)

The MC Launcher offers a great way to open Mojang’s sandbox game. However, that does not mean that there aren't any good Minecraft Launcher alternatives. As mentioned before, players have the Prism launcher. They could also use the AT Launcher and even the CurseForge variant.

Any launcher for the title should first focus on allowing players to run the game. Perhaps Mojang Studios could shift the promotional content and news on their launcher to another tab and keep the home page clean and simple. This would also allow faster load times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!