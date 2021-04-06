"I think the joke was gross": Minecraft star Dream apologizes over "Tyrone skin" controversy

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream recently issued an apology for a joke he made on the "Tyrone skin" a few years ago, after a member of the online community called him out over his statements.

Recently, a Twitter user by the name of @Badbouykoun tagged Dream in a tweet, where she wanted him to address a joke he had made on stream a couple years ago:

.@dreamwastaken i would like for you to address this because i’m fr in shock? this isn’t a joke to be made by a white man who frankly will never experience what my people go thru and esp when u joke abt segregation... pic.twitter.com/6RJTcqQULA — KOU (@badboykoun) April 6, 2021

In the clip above, Dream can be heard speaking about a new skin variation, which he refers to as Tyrone, that had been added to Minecraft:

"They added a new skin variation, you might have noticed my hand , this is very interesting. We have Steve for guys, and we have Alex for girls. But they just recently added Tyrone . Make sure you include Tyrone with Alex and Steve in the future. Do not segregate him from the rest"

However, his remarks were deemed offensive by the user above, as well as several others who urged him to address his statements, in light of the clip recently resurfacing online.

In response, Dream was quick to address the clip above, as he proceeded to issue an apology for his remarks:

Definitely something I should have addressed in the past. This video is from a really long time ago and the video was a fake Minecraft update that was meant to be absolutely ridiculous. I realized how it could be really insensitive and deleted the video over a year ago (cont)... — dream (@dreamwastaken) April 6, 2021

I think the “joke” was gross, and I definitely wasn’t thinking about it in that way. A black member of the community that was worried about it around a year ago messaged me about it concerned, and I took the video down and reassured them, and hope this is reassuring as well — dream (@dreamwastaken) April 6, 2021

Via a series of tweets, he proceeded to apologize to anyone who might have been affected by his remarks, which he admits came across as a "gross joke."

He also revealed how he had instantly removed the video after a member of the community had expressed concern over the same.

In light of his swift apology, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.

Fans react to Dream's apology over Tyrone controversy

Over the course of his career so far, Dream has built up a thriving Minecraft community that is built upon a stellar following of fans.

Be it his exploits on the Dream SMP alongside fellow YouTubers Karl Jacobs, TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound and more, to teaming up for gigantic crossovers with the likes of Corpse Husband and Valkyrae, the faceless YouTuber is undoubtedly one of the most influential and popular content creators today.

However, just like any other notable online personality, there are often controversies which crop up that need to be addressed.

The fact that he addressed the Tyrone joke immediately led to a positive response from Badboykoun, who thanked him for taking accountability and keeping her and her community's sentiments in mind:

omg tysm for actually addressing this and really quick too this actually means so much to me because it feels like you’re listening to me and all of the other black stans — KOU (@badboykoun) April 6, 2021

genuinely thank you so much — KOU (@badboykoun) April 6, 2021

Her thoughts were echoed by several other fans, who praised him for his swift and mature response:

See. Quick, fast and sincere. It ain’t that hard to be accountable🤩 — Numb Baby🤠✨ (@PrincessCowboi) April 6, 2021

thank you for addressing this so fast it means so much dream :( — chey 🧸 (@DREAMSR0SES) April 6, 2021

really appreciate how fast you address these things — Jacob (@ItsYaakoob) April 6, 2021

You addressing this so fast shows how much you actually care and are willing to acknowledge your past actions. Thank you — Numb Baby🤠✨ (@PrincessCowboi) April 6, 2021

it’s things like these that make me feel safe because i know i can always trust you on owning up to past mistakes. thank you for addressing things quickly. — eunice🧸misses karlnap :( (@quacknevadas) April 6, 2021

A REAL ONE. But seriously, this feels like you genuinely care and I really appreciate that from a cc after everything today. — Numb Baby🤠✨ (@PrincessCowboi) April 6, 2021

this is so sad because this is literally the bare minimum but damn, i really appreciate how much he actually gives a fuck😭 — mae :P (@aflacduckfan) April 6, 2021

we know you have grown, educated urself, and mean no harm now. I am not a poc but it is reassuring that you know the mistakes you have made and have addressed them. — nat 🧃 (@nxfcx) April 6, 2021

And this is why I love Dream! Immediately reasures and addresses the problem and clears everything up so we don’t need to worry about it. Is it really that hard for other cc’s to do the same? — Peri || dnf fic pined check it out? :P (@Peri_Vee) April 6, 2021

From the reactions above, it appears that Dream's timely apology and decision to own up to his faults has not only left his community impressed, but also grateful for his sustained growth as an individual over the past few years.