"I think the joke was gross": Minecraft star Dream apologizes over "Tyrone skin" controversy

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream recently issued an apology for a joke he made on the "Tyrone skin" a few years ago, after a member of the online community called him out over his statements.
Recently, a Twitter user by the name of @Badbouykoun tagged Dream in a tweet, where she wanted him to address a joke he had made on stream a couple years ago:
In the clip above, Dream can be heard speaking about a new skin variation, which he refers to as Tyrone, that had been added to Minecraft:
"They added a new skin variation, you might have noticed my hand , this is very interesting. We have Steve for guys, and we have Alex for girls. But they just recently added Tyrone . Make sure you include Tyrone with Alex and Steve in the future. Do not segregate him from the rest"
However, his remarks were deemed offensive by the user above, as well as several others who urged him to address his statements, in light of the clip recently resurfacing online.
In response, Dream was quick to address the clip above, as he proceeded to issue an apology for his remarks:
Via a series of tweets, he proceeded to apologize to anyone who might have been affected by his remarks, which he admits came across as a "gross joke."
He also revealed how he had instantly removed the video after a member of the community had expressed concern over the same.
In light of his swift apology, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.
Fans react to Dream's apology over Tyrone controversy
Over the course of his career so far, Dream has built up a thriving Minecraft community that is built upon a stellar following of fans.
Be it his exploits on the Dream SMP alongside fellow YouTubers Karl Jacobs, TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound and more, to teaming up for gigantic crossovers with the likes of Corpse Husband and Valkyrae, the faceless YouTuber is undoubtedly one of the most influential and popular content creators today.
However, just like any other notable online personality, there are often controversies which crop up that need to be addressed.
The fact that he addressed the Tyrone joke immediately led to a positive response from Badboykoun, who thanked him for taking accountability and keeping her and her community's sentiments in mind:
Her thoughts were echoed by several other fans, who praised him for his swift and mature response:
From the reactions above, it appears that Dream's timely apology and decision to own up to his faults has not only left his community impressed, but also grateful for his sustained growth as an individual over the past few years.