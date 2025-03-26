"Id die for him": Minecraft fans react to new happy ghast mob announced for second game drop of 2025

Minecraft is about to get a lot of amazing new content this year. Starting with the Spring to Life game drop to the second drop of the year, the developers have planned many things that will completely change how the blocky world looks and feels. In the latest Minecraft Live event, Mojang Studios announced new ghast variants coming later this year, and players are quite excited about it.

A Minecraft player, u/tieful, shared some images on the game's sureddit, showing the images of the dried ghast, the ghastling, and the happy ghast, and asked the community about their thoughts on this upcoming addition.

For those who do not know, the dried ghast will be a block found in the nether, which can be taken to the overworld and covered with water to spawn the ghastling.

The ghastling can be fed snowballs to turn it into a happy ghast. This new mob can be used to fly around the blocky world and can take up to four players at once. The new mob variants will come in the second drop this year.

Reacting to the post and sharing their thoughts, u/WillyDAFISH commented:

"Id die for him"

u/SpotLonely8833 agreed with the comment, saying that nothing else is going inside the head of the happy ghast other than a smile. The user also added a picture of the smiling ghast. u/WaterPay457 said that the mob is silly and goofy, and they love it already.

u/dabeanguy_08 said that they are still processing this announcement as the idea is really cool, but at the same time, it is so different and unique.

u/fleetingreturns1111 said that they want to like it, but they don’t want something so powerful to be easily available. They added that perhaps Mojang Studios can make getting the harness difficult or perhaps they can make the dried ghasts harder to find.

Redditors talk about the ghast variants (Image via Reddit)

u/Deckthe9 said that as long as the ghasts are not too fast, they cannot be too overpowered, further stating Elytra to always be the superior way to travel.

Exciting announcements in Minecraft Live event

The Spring to Life drop has been released (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Live wrapped up a few days ago, and players got a lot of new and interesting announcements, including the ghast variants. More ways to explore the blocky world, especially with other players, is something fans of the game have wanted for years. The ghast variants deliver just that but in a fun and very cute way.

Apart from that, Mojang Studios also surprised fans with the reveal of the Vibrant Visuals graphics update that will come to Bedrock Edition first and then to Java Edition. This upgrade will make the game look so much better with dynamic lighting, better shadows, and improved textures.

