Illager's Bane enchantment in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Illagers are a very common opponent to find in Minecraft Dungeons, and Illager's Bane is an enchantment geared towards dealing with them, specifically if players choose to use it.

Similar to the way that the Smiting enchantment works towards undead mobs such as zombies and skeletons, Illager's Bane provides an increase in melee damage towards illagers.

The enchantment progresses through three ranks depending on the enchantment points invested, like other enchantments, with Rank I providing a 20% boost to damage and Rank III providing a maximum increase of 40% extra damage towards the common hostile mobs.

Minecraft Dungeons: Is Illager's Bane worth using?

The Arch-Illager is the most visible illager in Minecraft Dungeons, but it and its illager followers are still susceptible to Illager's Bane (Image via Mojang)

Since it's a common enchantment, Minecraft Dungeons' heroes that are just starting out are likely to spot Illager's Bane fairly early on. Since it works on illagers regardless of their status as a common mob, boss, or variant, Illager's Bane can be a helpful melee enchantment for newer heroes that don't yet have the harder-to-get enchantments to round out their build.

In particularly specific scenarios, when taking on masses of illagers at higher difficulty levels or taking on powerful illager bosses, the enchantment may also serve to get players over the hump in damage.

Similar to enchantments like Smiting, Illager's Bane isn't typically recommended for general-purpose builds.

Melee enchantments are vital pieces of many players' builds, and there is a litany of much better melee enchantments by comparison that can apply to a much wider group of enemies. That doesn't exactly mean Illager's Bane is useless, but its usefulness is limited at higher difficulties and player levels, as heroes tend to have much more powerful and rare enchantments by then.

If players are forecasting having trouble with them, then the enchantment may prove beneficial to bring along into a given level. In total, Illager's Bane affects the following Minecraft Dungeons enemies:

Vindicator

Armored Vindicator

Enchanter

Geomancer

Evoker

Pillager

Armored Pillager

Royal Guard

Vindicator Chief

The Arch-Illager

Iceologer

Illusioner

Mountaineer

Armored Mountaineer

Wind Caller

Rampart Captain

Raid Captain

At the end of the day, Illager's Bane is a common enchantment in Minecraft Dungeons for a reason. It is quickly outshined by much more powerful enchantments that provide significantly better synergy.

However, if illagers in particular are giving players trouble, Illager's Bane still might have its day in the sun.

