Most important structures in Minecraft fan lore

While Minecraft doesn't have much of an official story put forward by Mojang, players have filled in the gaps in a myriad of ways. Everything, from mobs and structures to the player character, has been dissected and theorized about, resulting in a hefty collection of community-made lore. On the subject of structures, which locations have particular prominence in community lore?

Via one theory or another, some Minecraft structures have come up in conversation a bit more than others and have resultingly become foundational parts of various bits of lore.

Over the years since Mojang's sandbox title has developed, the structures below have captivated the storytelling imagination of the player base with countless theories.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the most important Minecraft structures in community lore

1) Strongholds

Who built strongholds in Minecraft, and why did they want to access the End? (Image via Mojang)

Strongholds are a player's last stop before entering the End in Minecraft, but how did they come to be? Who built these reclusive subterranean labyrinths, and why did they want to access a void-like dimension like the End in the first place? Fans have plenty of theories, but some suspect that a great calamity befell the Overworld, forcing its prior inhabitants to flee to the End for safety.

Over time and via the consumption of chorus fruits, these former Overworlders would become endermen, at least if one of the most prominent theories is to be believed.

Nevertheless, strongholds and the End portals within them continue to be some of the most puzzling from a lore-based standpoint.

2) Ancient cities

Minecraft's ancient cities are rife with hidden secrets (Image via Mojang)

Although they haven't been around long, ancient cities have captured the attention of Minecraft fans through endless speculation. Some players believe the cities were built by an ancient civilization, given the structure's name. However, more secrets are theorized about all the time, including topics surrounding the hidden redstone machine rooms and the Warden-like statue at the city center.

For many players, the central structure seems very similar to the frame of a dimensional portal. This leads to rampant speculation that Mojang may introduce a new dimension connected to the ancient civilization that built these cities, especially considering how strange the surrounding deep dark biome is compared to other in-game environments.

3) Ocean monuments

Were Minecraft's ocean monuments always found in the ocean? (Image via Mojang)

Ocean monuments, as the name implies, are found under the surface of the sea, but were they always this way? Some Minecraft fans have speculated that the prior inhabitants of the Overworld before the player character's arrival may have built them only for them to be consumed by a great flood, leaving no trace of their former inhabitants and allowing the guardian mobs to move in.

Other players suggest that the ocean monuments were once the home of an aquatic civilization somewhat similar to the tale of Atlantis, but the guardians wiped out the civilization. It's likely that Mojang won't give up any details, but players continue to speculate regularly about the origin of ocean monuments.

4) Shipwrecks

Who used the myriad wrecked ships across the Minecraft world (Image via Mojang)

Shipwrecks in Minecraft usually appear under the sea or beached on land (though they end up in some other strange places at times too), but why are they there in the first place? Who used to crew these seafaring vessels before players arrived in the game world? Surely, it wouldn't be the humble villagers, as they seem much more preoccupied with their professions and likely wouldn't be explorers.

The origin of shipwrecks has remained a mystery among fans, though some speculate that they may be a product of the lost civilization that is often referred to by other theories. Maybe they sought new shores to start a new life on and didn't complete the journey. Whatever the case may be, these ominous sea vessels remain an enigma for the time being.

5) Igloos

What's going on with the basements of igloo structures? (Image via Mojang)

While igloos might not seem like much, it's often what's below them that has sparked speculation among fans. Certain in-game igloos contain a basement that includes two adjacent cells containing a villager and a zombie villager. A brewing stand also rests nearby.

Was the owner of the igloo experimenting to create zombie villagers or trying to cure them? Whatever the case, some pretty unethical scientific behaviors appear to be going on under igloos, and players are still theorizing as to who the perpetrator is and what their motive is.