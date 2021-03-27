There are a few differences between Minecraft's mobs, the Iron Golem and the Wither.

The Iron Golem and the Wither are two mobs that players can build in-game, albeit very different from each other. Their differences can be found in ways like how they are made, where materials to create them are found, their behavior, and more.

This article shows some differences between Iron Golems and the Wither in Minecraft.

Iron Golems vs Wither in Minecraft: How different are the mobs?

Building Iron Golems vs building the Wither

Both Minecraft mobs are built out of naturally occurring blocks (Image via Mojang)

One different yet similar feature between an Iron Golem and The Wither is players' ability to build both. The required method to create these Minecraft mobs can be found in the image above.

Both are built out of naturally occurring blocks by the player. However, there are a few differences between building an Iron Golem and The Wither.

The former is made out of soul sand and wither skeleton skulls. All the materials required to build the Wither in Minecraft can be found in the Nether. Soul sand can found nearly anywhere in the Nether. However, wither skeleton skulls are a rare item dropped by wither skeletons at despawn. Players need three wither skeleton skulls and four soul sand blocks.

Iron Golems in Minecraft are built out of blocks of iron and a pumpkin for a head. Pumpkins can be found growing both in and near villages. The player can craft iron blocks by placing nine iron ingots on a crafting table. Iron Golems can also be found naturally in a village.

There are methods to spawn Iron Golems using villagers. One way to do this is to put a villager in perceived danger using a zombie at their door. The villager will spawn an Iron Golem to protect them if they are in this state long enough.

The Withers behavior vs an Iron Golems behavior

Wither's can be quite a pain for players (Image via Mojang)

The behavioral patterns of the Wither and an Iron Golem are different when looking at how hostile these mobs can be. The image above shows broken blocks and explosions that the Wither caused.

When players have built the Wither in creative mode, it will go around and attack any signs of life. The Withers's wrath does not exclude animals or other mobs in Minecraft. This mob will explode at despawn, leaving behind a large hole in the ground.

Iron Golems are not hostile to players initially as long as the latter does not attack it or any of its' villagers. Once players hit the Iron Golem or a villager, the mob becomes hostile towards them.

Gamers who watch an Iron Golem long enough will find it attempting to offer villager children a poppy flower on occasion. Iron Golems will attack other hostile mobs that spawn at night, such as zombies and spiders.

Wither despawn vs Iron Golem despawn

A Nether Star (Image via Mojang)

Each Minecraft mob has specific items that they drop at despawn, including the Wither and Iron Golems. The former goes out with a bang as it despawns with a massive explosion and leaves behind a Nether Star. An example of the aftermath of the Wither despawning can be found in the image above.

An Iron Golem in Minecraft will show the damage it takes through cracks and visible damage in its body. Players can repair an Iron Golem by using iron ingots. However, when an Iron Golem eventually despawns, it leaves behind two iron ingots and a poppy flower.