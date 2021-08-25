Is Herobrine present in Minecraft? All you need to know

Minecraft is a ten-year-old sandbox game with a huge player base. Many players have reported seeing unusual entities in the game, one of which was Herobrine. He was said to be the only living human aside from the villagers that were a part of the game.

He looks like Steve but with scary white eyes that glow and can easily be seen from a distance. The name "Herobrine" became famous in 2010 after a video went viral in which a gamer came across the legend himself in his world.

Many others say that they have seen Herobrine in their survival worlds as well. They have also shared images of it from their games. Some pictures had Herobrine holding tools like pickaxes, and the community often portrays Herobrine as a dead miner.

Herobrine in Minecraft

Is Herobrine still in Minecraft?

Minecraft 1.16.2 changelog was the last patch note that mentioned Herobrine

Herobrine is currently not in Minecraft because he was never in it in the first place. There is no reference to him in the game's source code, nor has an entity been programmed to act like him. However, to trick fans, Mojang has released patch notes that mention his name.

Players can only find him if they install mods or add-ons created by the community. One of the most famous mods that have Herobrine in it is The Legend of Herobrine. It adds a method for players to spawn Herobrine in the game.

I thought herobrine was removed in the last update... — Devilb666 (@DevilKBronk) December 4, 2019

What has Notch said about Herobrine's existence?

Notch, the creator of Minecraft (Image via Wikipedia)

Markus Alexej Persson, better known as Notch, is a Swedish game designer and video game programmer who created Minecraft. Herobrine is said to be his dead brother, but this was utterly false, and in reality, Notch does not have a brother.

Often, Notch has been asked if he was ever going to add Herobrine to Minecraft. He replied that the legend of Herobrine is funny, but he does not plan on adding it to the game.

Herobrine isn't real in any way, no. I never had a brother (well, there's a half brother I never meet..), and he's not in the game. — Notch (@notch) January 8, 2011

Also read: The differences between Minecraft Creepypasta Herobrine's canon & community lore

Want to stay updated with latest Minecraft content? Like our FB page for more news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer