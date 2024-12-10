Is OptiFabric available for Minecraft 1.21.4?

Minecraft 1.21.4 is the latest version of the sandbox game in which The Garden Awakens was dropped. With every update, the modding community tries to make their mods compatible with the latest version. OptiFine is one of the most popular performance mods for the game. Hence, a particular called OptiFabric allows players to use OptiFine with the Fabric mod loader as well.

OptiFabric hasn't yet released a stable mod version for Minecraft 1.21.4. Nonetheless, here is an installation guide that can be used when the official version of the mod for 1.21.4 arrives.

Note: OptiFine has not released a stable version for 1.21.4 as well. Furthermore, OptiFine needs to be downloaded separately and is not included with OptiFabric. OptiFabric is a completely separate support mod.

How to get OptiFabric mod for Minecraft 1.21.4 when it releases

1) Install Fabric mod loader for 1.21.4

Fabric can be installed using its official installer (Image via Image via Fabric)

Fabric is a modding API that makes third-party features like mods compatible with Minecraft. The two most popular modding APIs that support the majority of mods are Forge and Fabric.

Download the most recent version of Fabric for Minecraft 1.21.4 from its official website. After that, open the installer, select the latest mod loader and game version (1.21.4), make sure the "create profile" option is chosen, and click install. Additionally, make sure the game's root directory, ".minecraft", is selected as the final folder choice and that the "launcher location" is accurate.

2) Download the preview version of OptiFabric from CurseForge

OptiFabric's latest version can be downloaded from CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/OptiFabric)

After installing the Fabric mod loader, find and download the latest OptiFabric mod for 1.21.4. It can be downloaded from the CurseForge website. After arriving at the product page, head to the "Files" tab from the top panel, and look for the latest beta version which should be compatible with Minecraft The Garden Awakens 1.21.4 version.

Find and download the latest version of the mod as a .jar file from your browser.

3) Copy-paste OptiFabric in mods folder

Copy-paste the mod in the mods folder (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the mod is downloaded, transfer it to the Minecraft folder which is located in C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. In this folder, there should be a "mods" folder in which the mod needs to be copy-pasted. If there's already such a folder, any mod file can be copy-pasted into it. If there is no mods folder, create one and dump the mods you've downloaded into it.

Note that OptiFine needs to be downloaded separately from its own website and copy-pasted into the mods folder.

