"It might be one of my favs": TommyInnit reacts to new music disc in Minecraft 1.18 update

As the hype builds for Minecraft's new 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, announcements of new features and items have caught speed. One of the major items is an upcoming music disc. These can be obtained as loot and played inside the game.

Renowned Minecraft streamer TommyInnit tweeted about the new music disc named 'Otherside' which is set to release in the new 1.18 update. He tweeted a YouTube link to the song which will be on the disc and expressed his appreciation for the artist Lena Raine.

TommyInnit tweets about new music disc (Image via Twitter)

Music discs and TommyInnit have a history on the most famous Minecraft server in existence, Dream SMP. When TommyInnit joined Dream SMP in July 2020, he got two music discs soon after. But the owner of the server, Dream, stole these rare discs from Tommy to regain control and power.

The war for discs went on for a long time and ended in January 2021 when Dream was imprisoned. Now that a new music disc is around the corner, another Minecraft war seems imminent. "I WILL SO GET THIS ON DREAM SMP," TommyInnit exclaimed in his tweet.

Fans and content creators react to the Minecraft's new music disc

Tubbo, another famous Minecraft Twitch streamer and good friend of TommyInnit, responded to the tweet and thanked the artist for the new music disc.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @tommyinnit @kuraine It is simply one of the best discs now @tommyinnit @kuraine It is simply one of the best discs now

Minecraft content creator Ranboo replied claiming that the new disc would easily be one of the best currently in the game.

Karl Jacobs, another well-known Minecraft content creator, also showcased his appreciation of the music.

Dream SMP member Antfrost referenced the blue-green color code of the disc. DNF means DreamNotFound, and is attributed to the close friendship between Dream and GeorgeNotFound. The colors on the new disc resemble the colors of their skins in Minecraft.

Ari @ChillPillLaz @tommyinnit @kuraine Thank GOD people are more focused over the disk war reference then the colours @tommyinnit @kuraine Thank GOD people are more focused over the disk war reference then the colours https://t.co/Jbwp7t3LhH

Other fans were also quick to recognize the color combination and connect it to DNF.

Some fans excitedly anticipated another disc war on Dream SMP too. The disc war was one of the first and longest story arcs in Dream SMP.

The new disc is set to be released in Minecraft's 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update. The update is expected to arrive sometime in the next two months. Lana Raine, the artist behind the music, had previously composed the 'Pigstep' music disc in Minecraft for the Nether Update.

