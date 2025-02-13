"It's so bad that it's good": Fans react to new A Minecraft Movie trailer

Minecraft fans are thrilled with the approach of April because they cannot wait to watch the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. When the first teaser dropped, players were unsure of how the movie would turn out. However, things changed when Warner Bros and Mojang Studios released the full trailer, leaving fans amused. However, a third teaser has been released recently, and fans are still divided.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Skullghost posted the new teaser on the subreddit of the game and the community started talking about it, sharing their thoughts on the movie. It should be noted that the teaser did not reveal anything new other than one or two shots of some characters and mobs from the game. There were some shots of new interaction between the characters of the game.

Trending

Reacting to the post, user u/WhatWasThatAboutBo commented:

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

"It's so bad that it's good"

Considering how everything looks, and how the characters interact with each other, many fans are hoping that A Minecraft Movie might be so bad that it becomes hilarious.

Comment byu/Skullghost from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Replying to the comment, another user named u/Numerous-Account-240 said that it would be a very good absurd movie, something like Dumb and Dumber.

They added that since other games like Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate 3, etc are serious titles, one can expect a serious movie from them. However, Minecraft is a game of blocks, and fans should expect something absurd and simple.

Comment byu/Skullghost from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another user named u/MimiVRC agreed with the comment saying this is the only way of making a movie based on this game that everyone likes. Making it completely animated would turn it into a kids movie.

In fact, a lot of players are thinking along the same lines. User u/kitesaredope said that they think it is supposed to be fun like that - fun and ridiculous. They added that this is a game based on Minecraft and not Interstellar.

Players talk about the recenlty released teaser of the movie

Another user named u/Not_Tainted mentioned that fans should not expect the movie to be anything like Minecraft Story Mode. For those who are unaware, MSM was a spin-off made by Telltale Games and it was known for having a great story.

User u/WhatWasThatAboutBo said that they do not care about whether the story is good or bad, they will still go and watch the movie.

Players also talk about the new things shown in the teaser

User u/RLCraft_questions asked if no one is excited about seeing a nitwit going through the portal. User u/cyantheshortprotogen said that they are thinking exactly that, and the villager going to the real will might be shown in the movie.

User u/flippingchicken joked that it was actually them who walked from the Minecraft world into the real one. Another user named u/digi-artifex said that the nitwit would turn into Herobrine.

A Minecraft Movie is right around the corner

Jack Black as Steve from the game (Image via Warner Bros/Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft Movie is set to release on April 4, 2025. The film went through a lot of ups and downs. It was finally taken by director Jared Hess, who has worked on several comedy films such as Napoleon Dynamite. The cast of the upcoming movie features actors such as Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge.

From all the teasers and trailers released, the story shows four people who are transported into the blocky world. Jack Black plays the role of Steve, and when fans saw the first look of the actor, they were quite disappointed. Players even refused to believe that he was Steve from the game.

A lot of players even said that the movie should have been completely animated instead of going on the live-action route. However, this is how the movie is slated to release, whether or not it appeals to everyone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!