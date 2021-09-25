Jungle Edge in Minecraft: All you need to know

There are several different biomes in Minecraft. There are more common ones, like the plains, jungle, savanna, or the desert, but there are also several variants and smaller biomes. There is a Mushroom Fields biome, a mesa biome and a Jungle Edge biome.

The Jungle's Edge is a biome variant in Minecraft that is actually pretty common. In fact, most Minecraft players have come across this biome without realizing it. Most jungle biomes have these variants within them, so it's not hard to find. Here's what Minecraft players need to know about this variant.

Minecraft biome: Jungle's Edge guide

The jungle is one of the most dense and difficult biomes to travel through. It's hard to build in because the trees are so thick. There's really no space until players find the end of the biome and the beginning of the next one. This is what's called the Jungle's Edge biome.

The Jungle Edge exists in Minecraft purely because it would be awkward to end the jungle and begin a new biome. There would likely be a harsh stop in the trees, the grass and other jungle elements. Having the Jungle's Edge, which is usually marked by a body of water (often a river), avoids that problem.

The Jungle's Edge doesn't have any other defining features. Its sole purpose is to end the jungle biome, so there will be trees, bamboo and jungle grass right next to it, but that's no different from the regular biome. It is often raining in this biome variant.

The jungle is one of the densest and heavy biomes in Minecraft, making it hard to end (Image via Minecraft)

The Jungle Edge can have dirt, grass blocks and sand and can be mined in for ores. It's not unlike the jungle biome or any other biome, but it exists to separate them. It can also have any mob spawn in it, though it is a pretty small area.

