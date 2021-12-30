List of all passive mobs in Minecraft 1.18 version

Minecraft has a wide range of mobs present in the game. These mobs range from adorable rabbits jumping around, to fierce and scary creepers that will kill the player. Mob is short for “mobile entity” wherein these creatures are AI driven.

The same physics and environmental changes that affects players also apply to mobs. However, when they are killed, mobs drop resources and experience points that are quite useful to players.

While in Creative mode none of the mobs attack players, their behavior changes in Survival or Hardcore modes. Depending upon the behavior of the mobs around the player, they can be divided into three behavioral categories.

These categories are passive, neutral or hostile. As these names suggest, passive mobs do not attack players under any circumstances, neutral mobs attack players only when provoked and hostile mobs are dangerous and eager to attack players.

Passive mobs in Minecraft 1.18 explained and listed

Passive mobs are harmless entities that, when attacked, try to flee the area rather than fighting back. Some of these mobs can also be tamed by the player while others can protect the player from certain hostile mobs. These mobs also have the ability to breed, and hence players can see baby versions of these mobs moving around in the world.

Mobs such as Villagers can be found inhabiting Minecraft villages and they can be of great value as players can trade with them. Wandering traders also provide resources to the players not just by trading but by killing them they drop two leashes which are of great use.

It is not necessary to kill the mobs to acquire resources, domestic mobs such as sheep and cows can also provide wool and milk to the players.

List of all passive mobs present in Minecraft 1.18

Image of all the passive mobs present in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Fandom)

All passive mobs in Minecraft 1.18 are mentioned below:

Axolotls

Bat

Cat

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Fox

Glow Squid

Horse

Mooshroom

Mule

Ocelot

Parrot

Pig

Pufferfish

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Snow Golem

Squid

Strider

Tropical fish

Turtle

Villager

Wandering Trader

Also Read Article Continues below

These mobs are harmless to the players and some of them, such as horses can also be of great value. Passive mobs are a great change of pace compared to creepers and zombies that are out to relentlessly attack the player.

Edited by Danyal Arabi