"looks like a gacha game lmao": Minecraft fans are surprised by screenshots of the game's China Edition

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/IownFFA shared some pictures on the game's subreddit. The images featured screenshots of the Chinese version of Mojang’s popular title. Some pictures showed the title screen, which looked completely different from the global version, while others showed peculiar mobs that did not look anything like animals. Many UI elements are not present in the version that the rest of the world gets to play.

Reacting to this post, user u/Shiiet_Dawg commented:

"looks like a gacha game lmao"

For those who are not aware, gacha is a genre of video games that use the gachapon machine mechanic. The origin of the word comes from the Japanese term “gashapon” which is a type of vending machine. Players of these games get in-game currency to buy digital items.

User u/MaryPoppinsM7 exclaimed asking whether all the games in China are gacha. Another user named u/mraltuser said that NetEase game style has a distinct appearance to it. Since they have full control over Minecraft, they can change the game however they want according to the Chinese market.

User u/No_Draft8372 said that this edition of the game has a lot of bizarre elements, including different color schemes. Unfortunately, it also suffers from a lot of lag, missing sounds, and visual glitches, making the overall gameplay experience less than ideal. However, Chinese players cannot do anything since they have no other option.

Redditors react to the Chinese version of the blocky game (Image via Reddit/IownFFA/Mojang Studios)

User u/Not_ItsUnknown said that the second image reminds them of another game called Pixel Gun 3D. Another user named u/getbackjoe94 mentioned how the lobby of the game has the same aesthetic as Fortnite.

Minecraft has a different edition for China

Everything about this edition looks different (Image via Reddit/IownFFA/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft China Edition is a special version of Minecraft created specifically for players in that country. Unlike the global version, which is developed and published by Mojang Studios, the China Edition is managed in partnership with NetEase, a Chinese tech company. This move was to ensure that the game is in compliance with China’s strict rules and regulations.

Out of the many differences between the global and the Chinese versions, the most notable one is that Minecraft China Edition is free to play, unlike the global version, which is a one-time purchase. Players can access the game without upfront costs but there are in-game purchases available.

This version includes exclusive content tailored for Chinese players, such as culturally relevant skins, maps, and events. Another significant distinction is the version's compliance with China's internet regulations. This edition has stricter content moderation, integrates with local social platforms, and operates on Chinese servers to comply with data storage laws. The list of differences between the global and Chinese version of the game is extensive.

