Leather is one of the many items that is very easy for players to obtain in Minecraft.

Leather armor is an item in Minecraft that protects players from damage. Leather isn’t the strongest armor in Minecraft. In fact, it is actually the weakest. However, players with no armor should use the leather armor, rather than run around with no armor at all, because it can protect the player from at least a small amount of damage.

A full set of leather armor grants players a total of seven armor points. Players may notice this is nowhere close to what a full set of iron armor gives (15 points), but seven is way better than zero.

In this article, players will learn how to get leather armor in Minecraft, and how it is helpful.

What does Minecraft leather armor do?

(image via MCBasic on YouTube)

To put it into perspective, a full set of diamond armor gives players an 80% guarantee of damage protection, but a full set of leather only grants players 28% of damage protection.

Leather armor can be helpful in some aspects though. Even if it is a low amount, if new players are really struggling to find the resources to create stronger armor, leather armor will still be helpful.

How to get leather in Minecraft

Minecraft Animals

(Image via gamepedia)

One of the common sources of leather in Minecraft is drops by animals. Some animals will drop from 0-2 pieces of leather when slain, and players will be able to pick this leather up and place it in their inventories.

Animals that drop leather include: cows, mooshrooms, horses, donkeys, mules, and llamas.

Fishing in Minecraft

(Image via gamepedia)

Players may obtain leather as a “junk” item when fishing. Players will have to craft a fishing pole out of three sticks and two strings to do this though.

Players will then need to cast their fishing pole into a body of water, before waiting until there is something caught on the line. Then, they can reel in the fishing rod to discover what they have caught.

There is no guarantee that a player will get leather every time, but there is a possibility leather can be obtained this way.

Minecraft Villagers

(Image via Minecraft)

Players will commonly find leather armor inside chests in village houses. Sometimes, players may come into a village and find a full set of leather armor just sitting in a chest. It is not guaranteed that the armor will always be there, but there is a possibility.

Players may also get leather armor from leatherworkers. A leatherworker is a villager who offers leather armor, horse armor, and saddles for horses.

Crafting in Minecraft

(Image via Zemalf on YouTube)

Leather is one of the resources in Minecraft that can be crafted. Leather can be crafted by using four rabbit hides. Rabbit hides are dropped by rabbits when they are killed by players. Four rabbit hides will craft one piece of leather

How to craft the leather armor in Minecraft

(Image via Minecraft wiki)

To craft a full set of leather armor, players will need a total of 24 units of leather. Players will need eight pieces for the tunic, five pieces for the helmet, seven pieces for the leggings, and four for the boots.

Players will need to insert each piece of leather into the crafting table, before taking the finished product out of the right side.