Many Minecraft fans are annoyed by anvil work penalty while enchanting

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 29, 2025 09:56 GMT
The anvil mechanics need some rework (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft has many mechanics that make the game interesting and, in some cases, more challenging. For example, players can use different items to create special potions and get abilities like water breathing and night vision. However, some aspects of the game seem torturous for no proper reason.

A Minecraft player, u/LaughOk6775, made a post on the game’s subreddit pointing out that the anvil’s work penalty is still present in the game and how it makes no sense. The user stated that it punishes casual players while forcing veterans to combine books in strict order and wait to finish perfect tools instead of upgrading gradually.

They also added that Mending undercuts the original balance goal against infinitely repairable “super tools,” making the enchantment feel mandatory while normal anvil use becomes frustrating.

The mechanic blocks intuitive progression, burns new players with hidden rules, and turns upgrading into trap avoidance rather than play. The original poster suggested that Mojang Studios rework the entire anvil mechanic to make it more fitting for the modern version of the game.

u/Oofername agreed with this take and added that enchanting costs should be based on the current tool, including the repair costs, so that fixing unenchanted tools remains cheap, even if repairing the best gear becomes expensive.

Redditors talk about their problems with the anvil mechanics (Image via Reddit)
u/TheyCallMeSpadoodles said they tweaked the anvil mechanics in their server using a plugin to remove the limits. They added that it was frustrating for them to try to combine books only to get the “Too Expensive!” message.

u/Fenris_uy said that the repair mechanics of the anvil require a rework, even if one ignores the prior work penalty. The user mentioned how a diamond only repairs 25% of a shovel, even though the tool is built using just one diamond, which makes no sense.

u/SF-UberMan expressed their frustration with Mojang Studios making golden apples non-renewable just because a minority of players could make gold farms using Nether portals.

Some Minecraft mechanics need to be reworked

Saddles in Minecraft became craftable in 2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft has been around for over 15 years and has received many updates to keep things fresh and interesting. However, some aspects of the game still don’t make sense. For example, one of the major concerns was saddles not being craftable.

Saddles are needed to ride horses, pigs, or the strider, as these mobs allow players to explore the world. However, saddles could only be found in chests in desert or jungle temples. This made no sense since they are basic items that improve the gameplay experience.

Thankfully, the developers added the ability to craft saddles this year. However, other aspects of the game, such as anvil mechanics, potion brewing, and villager trading, should be reworked to make them more interesting and fun.

Pranay Mishra

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
