Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update officially released for Bedrock & Java Edition

The initial release time for Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 was reportedly going to be 1:00 pm EST. That's no longer the case, as Minecraft just announced via Twitter that the update has officially arrived for both Bedrock Edition and Java Edition. All players on all platforms are now able to update the game accordingly.

Java and Bedrock Editions officially receive Minecraft 1.18 update

The announcement came in a tweet from the official Minecraft account, announcing that they had officially released the update for all platforms. Many players are undoubtedly rushing to download the updates, which could cause a bit of server lag or other issues.

↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock! It’s here! From ice-capped mountain tops to endlessly sprawling cave systems: Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now out on both Java and Bedrock!↣ redsto.ne/cavesandcliffs… ↢ https://t.co/GlmJtGndEU

The update arrives in an official capacity so players can find out exactly what the game now has to offer, but they can also check out the expected features before they update the game.

Mountains are now vast and sprawling (Image via Minecraft)

These features include:

Caves will now go as far down as Y level -64

Diamond ore will spawn much more often

Hostile mobs do not spawn unless the light level is 0

Axolotls can't spawn in lush caves, which have now been added

Pillagers will leave baby villagers alone

Conduits can only be mined with pickaxes

Mountains will be much bigger

Buried treasure can have potion of water-breathing in the loot

Horses will follow players with golden apples or golden carrots

Here's how Minecraft players can download the update:

Nintendo Switch- Open the console and select Minecraft. It will automatically prompt the update

Xbox One- Visit the app library and go to downloads and begin the download

PlayStation 4- Visit the PlayStation library and select the game for update and follow the instructions

PlayStation 5- The update will automatically install

Android- Visit the Google Play Store and download the new APK file

iPhone- Visit the App Store, go to updates, refresh and click update on Minecraft before any other app. Don't click update all or it might push Minecraft to the bottom of the list

The download shouldn't take too long, but there may be lag times and server issues due to high traffic.

