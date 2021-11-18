Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 4 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

The developers of Minecraft have released two different 1.18 pre-release versions of Minecraft on the same day. Both 1.18 Java pre-release 3 and 4 can now be installed directly from the official Minecraft launcher.

Interested readers can check out the patch notes for 1.18 pre-release 3 from here. The fourth 1.18 pre-release was a small one and only three bugs were fixed in it.

Minecraft 1.18 pre-release 4 changelog

List of bugs fixed in this pre-release

The game would crash upon entering a Nether portal or creating a single biome world with Nether biomes.

When creating a single biome world with End biomes or entering the End portal, the game would crash.

Minecraft would crash or freeze when loading and upgrading 1.17.1 of the super flat world.

New features introduced in pre-release versions so far

Only the first Minecraft 1.18 pre-release came with new features. The rest of the versions had a lot of bugs fixed and a few minor changes.

The Amplified and Large Biomes world types were removed from the game with the 1.18 experimental snapshot 1. They have been re-added with 1.18 pre-release 1.

When is the Minecraft 1.18 update coming?

During Minecraft Live 2021 and in one of Mojang's snapshot articles, they revealed that the update will come out in November or December this year.

However, they have now announced the official date of release. On November 30, 2021, the Minecraft 1.18 update will be made available on both Java and Bedrock platforms.

Difference between pre-releases and snapshots

Snapshots are a lot less stable, and the chances of their features being changed are a lot higher. Pre-release versions are sent out when the developers are mostly done working on the new features and are ready to start fixing bugs.

This is important to improve the player's experience and keep the game running smoothly after the patch is out. Pre-release versions come out a lot faster as well as the developers have integrated the new features by now and iron out the remaining issues before launch. Learn how to install the latest pre-release from here.

