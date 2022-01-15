How much space does Minecraft's 1.18 update take on Android and iOS?

Minecraft's 1.18 Caves & Cliffs Update Part 2 has enjoyed significant success since its release, and players on Android and iOS can enjoy the new content as well.

As with any update, there's an installation package on Android and iOS devices that applies the necessary changes to files. This tends to result in the respective update taking a certain amount of space on a user's device storage.

When it comes to storage management, depending on the device, sometimes users need to ensure that they have the necessary space allocated for the update. It's somewhat rare in this day and age with modern mobile devices, but it can still occur every so often.

Minecraft: File sizes for the Android and iOS 1.18 updates

Minecraft: Pocket Edition updates tend to run smaller than certain versions (Image via Mojang)

Since it will require a little storage space to update Minecraft on Android and iOS, players may want to know the size of the updates in order to ensure they have the necessary space. Fortunately, the file size for the 1.18 update is quite small.

The Android application package clocks in at approximately 150 megabytes, and its iOS counterpart is an IPA file that is sized slightly smaller at 139 megabytes overall.

This is great news for Minecraft players concerned about using too much storage space, as well as those who update their application manually. The small file size ensures that users will have more than enough space after the 1.18 update to carry on with business as usual on their devices.

This update's file size on mobile devices has thankfully been optimized, as if the game's update files from console or PC versions were used, the file sizes could potentially be significantly larger by comparison and clog up space on a user's device.

Since players ideally want to have leftover space for other apps and games, Mojang's incredibly small file size implementation for this update is a boon for players on the go.

It may not be the most visible aspect of Pocket Edition's upsides next to its portability or a wide range of functions, thanks to its Bedrock codebase. Still, the game's bite-sized updates are a huge help for players who use their devices for many other things.

Instead of using excessive gigabytes of data, this particular version on Android and iOS keeps its file storage as minimal as possible without impacting performance or gameplay.

