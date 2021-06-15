Minecraft: 5 best custom survival maps

Minecraft's Survival Mode can be daunting at times for newer players or the completely uninitiated, but custom survival maps turn up the heat significantly with their challenge.

Custom survival maps are individual worlds created by the Minecraft community to challenge players' wills to survive. These maps often have incredibly dangerous terrain, mobs and limited resources that force players to conserve what they have and try to ration themselves in order to avoid death. For Minecraft players who have played Survival Mode extensively or simply those looking for a change of pace, custom survival maps can bring an intense and rewarding experience.

Here are five of the most famous and engaging custom survival maps.

Minecraft: 5 custom survival maps certain to challenge players

5) Wild West

Image via Mojang

Based on the days of rough-and-tumble cowboys and the vast frontier of the American west, Wild West is an experience best played with friends in a Survival Multiplayer capacity. Beginning in a small western town, players will have little to their name as they begin life on the frontier. The advised texture pack to use with this map is ICrafting's Western Style 32x32 pack.

Additionally, the rules set forward by the map's creator, ICrafting, are only for players not to use cheats and to play at the desired difficulty level of the player, making this one of the more open-ended custom survival maps.

4) Deadly Orbit

Image via Mojang

If Minecraft players aren't feeling the wide open western expanse, maybe they'd prefer the cold and lonely reaches of space. Ermin Caft's Deadly Orbit pits players against the quickly-declining situation aboard the International Space Station. They will need to improve situations on the station before finding its few survivors and returning to Earth. Minecraft players can expect extreme food shortages, so much so that it is common to die from hunger.

Caft's only rules for this map are to play on at least Easy difficulty and to play on Survival Mode, but the latter really goes without saying.

3) Stranded Raft

Image via Mojang

Another Ermin Caft Minecraft creation, Stranded Raft, starts with players floating about in the Pacific Ocean. The map implements some features from Minecraft 1.8, and as a result death can result from things such as hypothermia or dehydration. Players will need to think on their feet to meet all of their basic survival necessities while also avoiding the hostile wildlife.

Caft has advised for optimal experience, players install the PureBDcraft texture pack, Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shader pack, and Karyonix's GLSL shaders mod update.

2) Cube Survival

Image via Mojang

One of the more unique custom survival maps out there, Adam3945 has taken Minecraft's various biomes and constrained them into small cube shapes. Each biome has its own danger level independent of the others, so players will be able to scale up progressively as they traverse the different areas.

The final destination of this survival map is to enter the Nether and destroy the Book of the Damned. This will be no small feat, as each biome possesses hidden Obsidian blocks to construct the portal for the endgame. Adam3945 has advised players to play through it solo, as the scarcity isn't benefitting multiple players.

1) SkyBlock

Image via Mojang

Arguably Minecraft's most-played custom survival map, SkyBlock is impressive while remaining incredibly simple. Players will spawn on a small patch of land in the sky and must complete challenges with the incredibly scarce resources supplied to them. Considered the grandfather of the "Floating Island" survival map type, SkyBlock is still enjoyed by countless Minecraft players everywhere.

Creator Noobcrew has set forth a few rules though:

Don't jump off the island to recover your health.

Don't build a bridge to the mainland.

Play on Easy difficulty or above.

These rules are beyond reasonable, as the enjoyment from SkyBlock comes from the struggle and overcoming obstacles is its own reward in all of these survival maps.

Edited by Gautham Balaji