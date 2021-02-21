Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Delicious Fish" achievement by catching and then cooking up a fish for the first time.

A famous proverb states, "give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime."

This sentiment rings true in Minecraft, as players will be able to continually supply themselves with food to restore hunger if they know how to fish.

Getting a raw piece of cod is easy and only really requires a fishing rod and a little bit of patience. From there, Minecraft players can cook up that raw fish at a furnace to create a food item that they can consume.

This process is simple and teaches players how to obtain a renewable source of food and grants an achievement for completing it.

This article breaks down how players can catch and cook a fish in Minecraft and use that knowledge to earn the "Delicious Fish" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Delicious Fish

Advertisement

To earn the "Delicious Fish" achievement, Minecraft players will need to get their hands on at least one raw cod. The most straightforward way to obtain one of these fish is by fishing with a fishing rod.

Minecraft players who prefer more barbaric methods could jump into the water and look for one of these fish as a mob swimming around. A few quick punches or a well-timed strike with a trident will result in a raw cod being dropped.

Once players have obtained their raw cod, they will need to cook it at a furnace. A furnace can be quickly assembled at a crafting table by combining eight pieces of cobblestone.

Minecraft players need to pop their raw cod into the furnace, add a fuel source such as coal, and then wait for the fish to get cooked.

Once the fish has been cooked, Minecraft players can pull out a piece of cooked cod. Taking the cooked part of fish out of the furnace will result in Minecraft players earning the "Delicious Fish" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Note: Minecraft players should ensure that their furnace is not connected to a hopper, as this will cause complications with earning the achievement. In order to gain the achievement properly, they need to pick up a cooked cod directly from the furnace output.