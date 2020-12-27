Minecraft players earn this achievement when they successfully obtain wool by shearing a sheep for the first time.

Achievements in Minecraft Bedrock Edition can be earned by completing a variety of different tasks. Some of these tasks are momentous occasions such as defeating the Ender Dragon for the first time. Other tasks are much more humble, such as opening the player inventory or getting a log from a tree.

This specific achievement falls into the latter category, as players earn the achievement by shearing wool from a sheep for the first time. This wool can than be used to craft a variety of different important items, such as a bed.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Have a Shearful Day" achievement.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Have a Shearful Day

Before players will be able to shear a sheep, they will need to get their hands on a pair of shears first. Shears are actually rather simple to craft and only require two iron ingots to do so.

Players who dislike crafting, can potentially skip that step altogether. A pair of shears can sometimes be found inside of a shepherd's chest or potentially acquired trading with novice-level shepherd villagers.

A full guide on how to craft a pair of shears in Minecraft can be found here.

Once players have obtained a pair of shears, the only step left to do is to use them on a sheep in-game. Sheep can naturally spawn in a variety of biomes throughout Minecraft, but players will be able to most commonly find them in extreme hills biomes.

Minecraft players will typically encounter sheep which have white wool, but sheep with light gray, gray, black, brown, and even pink wool are all possible to encounter naturally. During world generation, sheep will spawn in flocks of two to three on grass blocks when there is at least two blocks worth of space above them and there is a light level of seven or higher.

However, sheep will not spawn in snowy tundras or wooden badlands plateaus during this stage of generation. Sheep will then also spawn individually on grassy biomes, with a five percent chance to generate in as a lamb.

Sheep can also naturally spawn in shepherd houses, butcher houses, and animal pens inside of villages.

Once Minecraft players have found a sheep, all they have to do is use their pair of shears on the sheep. The wool will fall to the ground to be picked up, and Minecraft players will earn the "Have a Shearful Day" achievement.