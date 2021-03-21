Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Renewable Energy" achievement by smelting a wooden log at a furnace but must use charcoal as the fuel source.

Charcoal can be a tremendous and handy fuel source in Minecraft, as gamers can obtain it from smelting down logs from the various trees found in the Overworld.

This can be an excellent alternative for players who are having trouble finding coal. Once Minecraft players have procured some charcoal, they can use it to earn a rather nifty achievement.

All they need to do to earn the achievement is use their charcoal for smelting some wooden logs, which will result in acquiring even more charcoal.

This article breaks down how to make charcoal by burning logs in Minecraft, thus explaining how to obtain the "Renewable Energy" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Renewable Energy

In order to get charcoal in Minecraft, players will need to smelt a wooden log with any fuel source. They can use any type of log, which gamers can acquire from the various trees found in the Overworld.

Advertisement

All it takes to break a log is a few moments of punching or a few seconds of swinging with an ax. Minecraft players should be sure to get a handful of logs while they are already out gathering lumber.

These logs are both necessary and will come in handy for earning the "Renewable Energy" achievement.

Once players have their logs, they will need to pop one of them into a furnace. The initial fuel source that players use to get their first piece of charcoal is irrelevant, but they can use coal or even one of the logs that they just gathered.

After waiting for a moment, the wooden log that players just put into their furnace will have been smelted into a chunk of charcoal. Charcoal can be used as a handy and renewable fuel source in a pinch, which can be seen in the final step for earning this achievement.

Smelting a wooden log at a furnace in Minecrafft, in order to get charcoal (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

Minecraft players will need to place another wooden log into the furnace to be smelted, but this time put their new piece of charcoal in as the fuel source. The wooden log will then be smelted down into even more charcoal.

One piece of charcoal will last as a fuel source for 80 seconds and can be used to smelt up to eight items. This means that players can continually use their charcoal to make more of it by smelting wooden logs.

If they do this enough, they will be able to get their hands on a bunch of charcoal that can be used for all of their smelting needs.

Once Minecraft players have received a piece of charcoal by using charcoal as the fuel source to smelt a wooden log at a furnace, they will earn the "Renewable Energy" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Also read: Minecraft Achievement Guide: Alternative Fuel