Pigs can't quite fly in Minecraft, but players can ride and control them with a saddle and a carrot on a stick.

Pigs are common passive mobs that can be found throughout the Overworld of Minecraft. These oinky and pink creatures are a great source for raw pork chops, which can be cooked into a delicious food item for players to eat.

Minecraft players also have the ability to ride and control a pig's movements with the right set of items. Pigs aren't the fastest mounts in the world, but they are unique and offer the potential to earn an achievement for players on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: When Pigs Fly

﻿To obtain the "When Pigs Fly" achievement, Minecraft players are first going to need to get their hands on a saddle and a carrot on a stick.

Saddles can be acquired from various sources, including structure chests, drops from certain mobs, trading, and fishing.

In terms of chests, saddles can be found inside of dungeons, bastion remnants, desert temples, jungle temples, end cities, nether fortresses, strongholds, and villages.

Players can also obtain saddles as one of the treasure items from fishing or purchase one directly from a master-level leatherworker villager for the price of six emeralds.

To get a carrot on a stick, players are first going to need to get a fishing rod. This item is enough for crafting and only requires three sticks and two pieces of string to make at a crafting table.

Enchanted versions can also be purchased from journeyman-level fisherman villagers for six emeralds per enchanted fishing rod.

The crafting recipe for a carrot on a stick in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have a fishing rod, they can combine their rod with a carrot in a crafting window to make a carrot on a stick. Carrots can be obtained from farming, some farm plots in villages, or found inside a pillager outpost and shipwreck chests.

With a saddle and carrot on a stick in hand, Minecraft players can begin their search for a pig. As stated previously, these mobs can be found in high quantity throughout the grassy biomes of the Overworld.

The only two places that players should not look for a pig are snowy tundras and wooded badlands plateaus.

Once players have found their pig, they can place a saddle on the mob and hop aboard. If the carrot on a stick is in the player's hand, they will then be able to control the movements of the pig that they are riding.

A structure built out of planks that is tall enough to earn the "When Pigs Fly" achievement on Minecraft Bedrock Edition. (Image via Minecraft)

To earn the achievement, players will need to fall a distance greater than five while they are riding their pig. This fall can be safely simulated by building a small structure to intentionally drop from.

Once players have ridden their pig and fallen a distance that is greater than five, they will earn the "When Pigs Fly" achievement on Bedrock Edition.