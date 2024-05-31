Minecraft animated series: What we know about the Mojang x Netflix collab

Minecraft's 15th-anniversary celebration has ended with a bang, as Mojang and Netflix have come together across multiple social media channels to announce a new animated series surrounding Mojang's beloved sandbox game. Although the announcement trailer shared by the two companies was short, it did confirm that the series would be coming soon, but no concrete release date was given.

While the trailer for the upcoming animated series didn't show much aside from an exploding creeper and the Netflix logo resting in a lava-filled underground cave, a follow-up post by Mojang gave a few more tidbits of information about the showrunners involved in the project as well as how the overall story and universe might be presented.

What we know so far about the Minecraft x Netflix animated series

Not much is known so far about the Minecraft animated Netflix series (Image via Mojang/Netflix)

Aside from the information made available from the announcement trailer and a press release via Mojang's blog, there's still a lot that fans don't know about the upcoming Minecraft Netflix series. The trailer confirms that it will certainly be animated due to the watermark logo in the corner, and Mojang's blog post has confirmed that the series will stream exclusively on Netflix.

In their follow-up blog post, Mojang also confirmed that the animation studio WildBrain (creators of Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego) is currently developing the Minecraft animated series, though Mojang remarked that fans would have to stay tuned for additional information, so it might be some time before a release date announcement is made.

"We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve joined forces with Netflix to produce an animated series set in our blocky universe. The series will tell an original story with new characters and reflect the world of Minecraft in a new light. It is currently in development by the talented studio WildBrain (creators of Sonic Prime, Ninjago: Dragons Rising, and Carmen Sandiego) and will debut exclusively on Netflix. We couldn’t be more excited, so stay tuned for more information!" Mojang, Minecraft.net, May 30, 2024

It appears that in lieu of following the story set by other in-universe games like Minecraft: Story Mode or the Dungeons and Legends spin-offs, the Netflix series will have its own standalone story set in the franchise's fictional universe.

It's unclear if any memorable characters from the series mythos will make an appearance. However, it's probably safe to assume that many of the well-known in-universe staples will be included in the animated series. Creepers were already shown, and one can assume that other prominent aspects of the universe in the Overworld, Nether, and End will likely figure into the series as well at some point. One can't know for sure, but Mojang will hopefully fill fans in as time progresses.

