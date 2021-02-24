Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta 1.16.210.60 was released to beta testers about a week ago, fixing some bugs and crashing issues.

The Caves and Cliffs update is being tested in beta 1.16.210.60, which is very exciting for players who are anticipating the update. These beta testings might give an insight into the new features that the new update will bring.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta 1.16.210.60: List of changes and fixes

Experimental Features



Due to issues with crashing, glow squid-related features have been removed. Players shouldn't worry though, as these features will be back once the crashing issue has been fixed.

Bug Fixes



Minecraft is ironing out all known bugs before the big release of Minecraft version 1.17. Here are the bugs they fixed in this version:

Performance and Stability

Fixed a crash that might occur when loading a structure block that contained a Sculk Sensor.

Fixed a crash that might occur when interacting with a sign.

General

The time limit for selecting whether to download a resource pack was on connect has been raised from 5 seconds to 5 minutes.

New UI

The new achievement screens are now enabled by default (except in VR, on PS4, or on touch devices with narration enabled).

Multiplayer

The in-game invite screen now refreshes when players return to it from the add members screen.

Character Creator

Fixed a bug where changes to the character creator get lost when application is out of context.

Fixed a bug where tabbing out after changing to the Character Creator tab from Classic Skins causes a classic skin to equip instead of a Character Creator persona.

A new character is now created if no valid character exists when the dressing room is open.

Technical Fixes and Changes



GameTest Framework

Added GameTest Framework. This is not compatible on console platforms.

Android Devices