Minecraft Bedrock vs Java Edition: 5 major gameplay differences you should know in 2021

Most new Minecraft players generally face the dilemma of choosing between Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition. It is not an easy choice, given that both are unique in their own way.

Even though these changes are subtle and hard to come by, they can affect the overall gameplay. Both versions have pros and cons.

This article dives into some of the significant gameplay differences between Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition. Players should consider these differences before buying either one of them.

Minecraft Bedrock vs Java Edition: 5 Major Gameplay differences

#5 - Limited Modding in Bedrock Edition

In the long history of gaming, enthusiastic players have made countless mods to add new content to games. Minecraft Mods are heavily played by tons of players. There are over thousands of Minecraft mods, such as zombie and horror mod.

Advertisement

Sadly, Bedrock Edition only supports behavior and resource pack add-ons. On the other hand, Java Edition supports all types of mods and is well-suited for modding.

#4 - No Spectator and Hardcore mode in Bedrock Edition

Hardcore and spectator mode is only available in the Java Edition of Minecraft. Spectator mode allows players to pass freely through blocks. In the case of hardcore, players have one life. If they die, they won't be able to respawn back into their world.

#3 - Redstone

When it comes to Redstone mechanisms, there are many differences between Minecraft Bedrock and Java Edition. Many Redstone circuits do not work the same in Bedrock way as they do in Java Edition.

Advertisement

For example, pistons cannot push chests in the Java Edition, but it's possible in Bedrock. Do keep this in mind when switching from Bedrock to Java or vice versa.

#2 - Crossplay

Image via Minecraft.net

Crossplay is not possible between Java and Bedrock Edition. This is due to the different languages used in making both variants. Bedrock Edition is available for smartphones, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows. Multiplayer is only possible when everyone has the same edition.

#1 - Snapshots and Beta Releases

Image via Mojang

Whenever an update is incoming, Mojang will start releasing experimental versions with various test features. Both Bedrock and Java Edition rarely receive all the same features at the same time.

Some content is added as snapshots for Java Edition players, while Bedrock players receive beta releases with different features. Eventually, both of them receive all the new updates.