Minecraft cauldron guide: Recipe, uses, and more

Minecraft has many different items that you can find the recipe for and build. Some of these are very difficult to make, such as netherite armor, diamond tools, and weapons, while others, such as coal and wood, are easier to obtain. And somewhere in the middle sits the cauldron. The cauldron is a useful item that is also easy to craft.

In this article, we explain what there is to know about cauldrons in Minecraft, from the recipe to make to all of the uses and some frequently asked questions about it.

Minecraft cauldron recipe

Crafting the cauldron (Image via Mojang Studios)

Making the cauldron in the game is easy and does not require too many resources. All you need is seven iron ingots and a crafting table, which can be acquired in the early playthrough. In case you don't know, mine iron ore blocks and smelt them in a furnace to make iron ingots.

Once you have the items, follow these steps:

Interact with the crafting table to get to the crafting grid.

Place seven iron ingots in a “U” pattern, i.e., place the iron ingot everywhere except the top middle and middle space.

This will show the cauldron on the right side of the grid.

Click on it to craft it.

How to use the Minecraft cauldron

The cauldron can also store lava (Image via Mojang Studios)

Coming to its uses, the cauldron is one of the most useful items in the game if you are setting up a proper base, especially for a brewery room to make potions. The cauldron can store water, potions, splash potions, lingering potions, and even lava.

So apart from storing all these potions and water, you can store lava in it and use it to trash items you don't need. Other than that, you can also place the cauldron to add an aesthetic appeal to your build, especially if you are building something like a Gothic castle.

Minecraft cauldron FAQs

Here are some of the commonly asked questions about the cauldron.

Is a cauldron infinite water?

No, a cauldron can hold just three bottles of water and not an infinite amount of it.

Can you collect honey in a cauldron?

No, you cannot collect honey in a cauldron although this is a much-needed feature in the game. Perhaps in the upcoming 1.22 update, the developers could add this feature.

Can lava drip into a cauldron?

Yes, lava can drip into a cauldron and this mechanic can be used to make an infinite lava source.

