Minecraft Caves and Cliffs 21w03a Snapshot: How to download, features, and more

Minecraft's upcoming Caves and Cliffs Update—expected to be released during summer 2021—has many new blocks, mobs, and biomes as part of the package.

Snapshots are Minecraft's way of gradually releasing new content for players to experience and try out while being quality tested. This latest—Snapshot 21w03a—delivered a handful of new items and blocks into the game along with a special mob for players to experience.

Here is what players can find in the latest snapshot.

Minecraft Snapshot 21w03a

image via SystemZee, youtube Enter caption

This snapshot's main goal is to release the latest mob - the Minecraft glow squid - to the game.

This squid was the winner of the 2020 Minecraft Community Mob Vote after competing against two other potential mobs, the Iceologer and the Moobloom. This cute squid can be seen from far because it lights up the ocean with its bright tentacles and eyes.

image via Reddit

This new mob brings an exciting new drop into the game with glowing ink sac, which can craft the glowing item frame. This frame keeps items inside illuminated regardless of the surrounding light. It can also be used like any other item frame.

image via Phoenix SC, youtube

Advertisement

One final block added into the game is the glowing lichen - a new vine-like block placed vertically and horizontally on other blocks. This lichen can be found lighting up caves underneath the surface. They also climb the walls and ceilings of the caverns. They can be expanded onto other areas of the wall or ceiling by applying bonemeal to the vines.

image via Reddit

Players have noticed that lichen are the best transitional item to merge blocks into stone. For example, blocks like grass, dirt, or even different rock types can have this lichen on top to transition them into stone blocks. The image above is an example.

How to download Snapshot 21w03a

Advertisement

image via Minecraft

To get this new snapshot, players must open up their Minecraft launcher and head over to the installations tab. From there, players can check off the releases they would like displayed on their installations page.

image via Minecraft

Clicking the 'snapshot' button will allow players to access the latest snapshot for the game.