Minecraft Championship (MCC) 32: Final standings, winners, and more

The latest Minecraft Championship (MCC), the 32nd in the series, has recently wrapped up. This edition of the MCC was played on Minecraft 1.20.1 following a recent update. Several mini-games and maps underwent changes, including the introduction of the new version of Clouds Map for Ace Race, which happens to be the longest map in the entire event.

The Minecraft Championship (MCC) is an event where renowned Minecraft content creators and other notable Minecraft players come together to form 10 teams, each comprising four players, as they compete for the top spot.

In the epic MCC 32 showdown, the final was between Red Rabbits and Aqua Axolots, with the former emerging champions via a 3-2 score. Let's recap everything that happened during MCC 32.

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 32 recap

Highest ranked individual

Unsurprisingly, fruitberries claimed the top spot in the individual rankings, amassing an impressive total of 3590 coins, performing exceptionally throughout the MCC event.

fruitberries was a member of the Lime Llamas team alongside SB737, bekyamon, and impulseSV. Collectively, they secured a commendable third place on the scoreboard with 18,538 coins. With this achievement, fruitberries becomes the third player to have multiple first-place individual finishes, following Quig and PeteZahHutt.

Notably, fruitberries also holds the record for the fastest completion times in the minigames "To Get to the Other Side" and "Whack a Fan" (or TGTTOSAWAF for short) across various maps, including Cliff, Industry, Pit, Spiral Climb, and Walls.

The winning team

Red Rabbits (Antfrost, GoodTimeWithScar, Ranboo, and aimsey) won the MCC 32 after beating Aqua Axolots in an exciting Dodgebolt match. Even though Aqua Axolots won the first round, Red Rabbits bounced back and won the next three rounds, becoming the champions.

Aqua Axolots began their journey on a high note, clinching the top position in Game 1 of the Rocket Spleef Rush event. However, as the competition progressed, Red Rabbits emerged as the standout team, claiming the first spot in Games 4, 5, 7, and 8.

The battle for second place between Aqua Axolots and Lime Llamas was intense, with Lime Llamas falling short by a mere 379 coins. Ultimately, Aqua Axolots secured second but lost in the Dodgebolt arena 3-2.

Overall rankings

The final rankings of the teams based on their performance and the total coins gathered during the event are listed below:

1) Red Rabbits - Antfrost, GoodTimeWithScar, Ranboo, aimsey (19,191 Coins)

2) Aqua Axolotls - KaraCorvus, Purpled, The_Eret, ryguyrocky (18,917 Coins)

3) Lime Llamas - SB737, bekyamon, fruitberries, impulseSV (18,538 Coins)

4) Yellow Yaks - AntVenom, FireBreathMan, GeminiTay, SolidarityGaming (18,155 Coins)

5) Purple Pandas - OrionSound, PeteZahHutt, Snifferish, TapL (16,108 Coins)

6) Pink Parrots - HBomb94, Sneegsnag, Tubbo_, guqqie (15,886 Coins)

7) Orange Ocelots - Krtzy, MythicalSausage, Owenge_Juice, Smallishbeans (15,541 Coins)

8) Green Geckos - DarkEyebrows, ElainaExe, Sapnap, Seapeekay (14,378 Coins)

9) Blue Bats - RedVelvetCake, ShubbleYT, Smajor1995, Wallibear (14,152 Coins)

10) Cyan Coyotes - CapitanGatoYT, CaptainPuffy, CaptainSparklez, Shadoune666 (13,067 Coins)

Red team has achieved their second consecutive win, including the MCC 31 and 32. It will be interesting to see if they can carry their form in the forthcoming MCC 33. Notably, Red team has the highest win rate in non-canon events, such as MCC Pride and MCC Rising.