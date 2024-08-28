Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising 3: Date, time, participating teams, and more

With the MCC X Minecraft 15th anniversary's Ender Cup having come to a close, MCC Rising 3 will soon be at hand. According to the organizers at NoxCrew, the competition will see up-and-coming content creators battle across a series of minigames until only one team is left standing. NoxCrew has confirmed that the event will take place on September 7, 2024, at 8pm BST.
MCC Rising 3 is, as the title points out, the third MCC Rising tournament. It is also the 50th Minecraft Championship event overall. Ten teams of four players (and one coach per team) will battle to collect coins across various minigames, likely ending in a final showdown of Dodgebolt between the two highest-scoring teams.
Confirmed teams for Minecraft Championship Rising 3
With 40 players and 10 coaches participating in MCC Rising 3, NoxCrew has gone through strident efforts to provide each team with a great mix of competitors and mentors to keep the event balanced.
While there may be time for the teams to change depending on unexpected circumstances, the current lineup in this tournament is as follows:
MCC Rising 3 introduces coaches to the Minecraft Championship for the first time
MCC Rising 3 is breaking the mold in at least one way compared to previous Minecraft Championship outings. Each competing team will now feature a coach who participated in past MCC outings. While these coaches are allowed to provide advice to their teams, they won't be able to join the team voice chat during the competition, though they can do so in the mid-event break.
In addition to providing coaching, each coach in MCC Rising 3 can stream their own spectator-sided perspective of the event, providing fans with another way to watch the competition if they don't want to use a player's POV or the spectator camera provided by the Minecraft Championship itself. All in all, this could be a nice upside for watchers hoping to enjoy the action from multiple perspectives.
It remains to be seen if coaches will become a fixture in future MCC events. However, it appears that given the up-and-comer-oriented focus of MCC Rising, the addition of coaches is a natural fit to help newcomers learn the ropes of this high-stakes competition.