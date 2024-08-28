  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising 3: Date, time, participating teams, and more

Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising 3: Date, time, participating teams, and more

By Spencer Whitworth
Modified Aug 28, 2024 04:42 GMT
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising 3: Date, time, participating teams, and more
What to know about the Minecraft Championship Rising 3 tournament (Image via @MCChampionship_/X))

With the MCC X Minecraft 15th anniversary's Ender Cup having come to a close, MCC Rising 3 will soon be at hand. According to the organizers at NoxCrew, the competition will see up-and-coming content creators battle across a series of minigames until only one team is left standing. NoxCrew has confirmed that the event will take place on September 7, 2024, at 8pm BST.

MCC Rising 3 is, as the title points out, the third MCC Rising tournament. It is also the 50th Minecraft Championship event overall. Ten teams of four players (and one coach per team) will battle to collect coins across various minigames, likely ending in a final showdown of Dodgebolt between the two highest-scoring teams.

Confirmed teams for Minecraft Championship Rising 3

The Pink Parrots&#039; team lineup for MCC Rising 3 (Image via @MCChampionship_/X)
The Pink Parrots' team lineup for MCC Rising 3 (Image via @MCChampionship_/X)

With 40 players and 10 coaches participating in MCC Rising 3, NoxCrew has gone through strident efforts to provide each team with a great mix of competitors and mentors to keep the event balanced.

also-read-trending Trending

While there may be time for the teams to change depending on unexpected circumstances, the current lineup in this tournament is as follows:

TeamCompetitors Coach
Red Rabbits
Avidmc
CodeNeon
Rubyco
Vintage_applesauce
TheOrionSound
Orange Ocelots
Garlicmintz
HilmCC
Misfitclover
Sinnabuns
Jojosolos
Yellow Yaks
AbolishRegret
ImaShep
Maezes
Watermunch
Purpled
Lime Llamas
ArtemisAblaze
Graaavel
HannahKate
Scuffed_Sushi
Kratzy
Green Geckos
LydRay18
Pearcups
RoseThunder
Wondernat
Seapeekay
Cyan Coyotes
KatieGoBrr
LynxyLiam
Paeadams
WithMayX
Antfrost
Aqua Axolotls
CherriFire
Hydraticc
Rusty_courage
TibbyCaps
InTheLittleWood
Blue Bats
BearsCancelled
Defectt
Gigithepuppy
Plushy33
Fruitberries
Purple Pandas
Chunk Purse
CozyCrafted
LaKitty101
Queen_ov_drama
FireBreathMan
Pink Parrots
Ashswag
Block Facts
PrinceZam
Squiddo
Feinberg

MCC Rising 3 introduces coaches to the Minecraft Championship for the first time

Seapeekay will be the coach of the Green Geckos in the MCC Rising 3 competition (Image via @MCChampionship_/X)
Seapeekay will be the coach of the Green Geckos in the MCC Rising 3 competition (Image via @MCChampionship_/X)

MCC Rising 3 is breaking the mold in at least one way compared to previous Minecraft Championship outings. Each competing team will now feature a coach who participated in past MCC outings. While these coaches are allowed to provide advice to their teams, they won't be able to join the team voice chat during the competition, though they can do so in the mid-event break.

In addition to providing coaching, each coach in MCC Rising 3 can stream their own spectator-sided perspective of the event, providing fans with another way to watch the competition if they don't want to use a player's POV or the spectator camera provided by the Minecraft Championship itself. All in all, this could be a nice upside for watchers hoping to enjoy the action from multiple perspectives.

It remains to be seen if coaches will become a fixture in future MCC events. However, it appears that given the up-and-comer-oriented focus of MCC Rising, the addition of coaches is a natural fit to help newcomers learn the ropes of this high-stakes competition.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी