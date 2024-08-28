Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising 3: Date, time, participating teams, and more

With the MCC X Minecraft 15th anniversary's Ender Cup having come to a close, MCC Rising 3 will soon be at hand. According to the organizers at NoxCrew, the competition will see up-and-coming content creators battle across a series of minigames until only one team is left standing. NoxCrew has confirmed that the event will take place on September 7, 2024, at 8pm BST.

MCC Rising 3 is, as the title points out, the third MCC Rising tournament. It is also the 50th Minecraft Championship event overall. Ten teams of four players (and one coach per team) will battle to collect coins across various minigames, likely ending in a final showdown of Dodgebolt between the two highest-scoring teams.

Confirmed teams for Minecraft Championship Rising 3

The Pink Parrots' team lineup for MCC Rising 3 (Image via @MCChampionship_/X)

With 40 players and 10 coaches participating in MCC Rising 3, NoxCrew has gone through strident efforts to provide each team with a great mix of competitors and mentors to keep the event balanced.

Trending

While there may be time for the teams to change depending on unexpected circumstances, the current lineup in this tournament is as follows:

Team Competitors Coach Red Rabbits

Avidmc

CodeNeon

Rubyco

Vintage_applesauce

TheOrionSound Orange Ocelots

Garlicmintz

HilmCC

Misfitclover

Sinnabuns

Jojosolos Yellow Yaks

AbolishRegret

ImaShep

Maezes

Watermunch

Purpled Lime Llamas

ArtemisAblaze

Graaavel

HannahKate

Scuffed_Sushi

Kratzy Green Geckos

LydRay18

Pearcups

RoseThunder

Wondernat

Seapeekay Cyan Coyotes

KatieGoBrr

LynxyLiam

Paeadams

WithMayX

Antfrost Aqua Axolotls

CherriFire

Hydraticc

Rusty_courage

TibbyCaps

InTheLittleWood Blue Bats

BearsCancelled

Defectt

Gigithepuppy

Plushy33

Fruitberries

Purple Pandas

Chunk Purse

CozyCrafted

LaKitty101

Queen_ov_drama

FireBreathMan

Pink Parrots

Ashswag

Block Facts

PrinceZam

Squiddo

Feinberg

MCC Rising 3 introduces coaches to the Minecraft Championship for the first time

Seapeekay will be the coach of the Green Geckos in the MCC Rising 3 competition (Image via @MCChampionship_/X)

MCC Rising 3 is breaking the mold in at least one way compared to previous Minecraft Championship outings. Each competing team will now feature a coach who participated in past MCC outings. While these coaches are allowed to provide advice to their teams, they won't be able to join the team voice chat during the competition, though they can do so in the mid-event break.

In addition to providing coaching, each coach in MCC Rising 3 can stream their own spectator-sided perspective of the event, providing fans with another way to watch the competition if they don't want to use a player's POV or the spectator camera provided by the Minecraft Championship itself. All in all, this could be a nice upside for watchers hoping to enjoy the action from multiple perspectives.

It remains to be seen if coaches will become a fixture in future MCC events. However, it appears that given the up-and-comer-oriented focus of MCC Rising, the addition of coaches is a natural fit to help newcomers learn the ropes of this high-stakes competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback