Minecraft fan recreates iconic maps from Super Mario Kart

Minecraft players have always amazed the community with their impressive builds in the blocky world. A talented builder and Reddit user named u/LudoFax shared some images on the Minecraft subreddit. The pictures showed a top-down view, and the caption mentioned how they are in the process of recreating every track in the popular game Mario Kart from the Super Nintendo console.

Reacting to the post and the images, user u/eatyourtronkers said how fun it would be to have an ice boat race with other players in these tracks. For those who do not know, moving on a track made of blue ice with a boat is the fastest way of traveling on the ground, other than using the minecart with a speed set too high.

The original poster replied to their comment, saying that those tracks are all ice boat racing roads with the appearance changed to match the look of Mario Kart. The user added that if one pays attention, they can notice how they missed covering some ice on the Donut Plains 3 map.

User u/Shears_- mentioned that they want to build a large Rainbow Road from the Mario franchise in the End dimension over the void. They also added that these track maps are great. Meanwhile, user u/jeanleonino asked u/Shears_- to make the Rainbow Road map.

Another user named u/Beginning-Plate-7045 said that seeing these tracks brought back so many memories. User u/_Polyframe mentioned they were excited seeing Koopa Beach on the post.

User u/Rehpot78 said that this build is amazing. Another user named u/gattorana asked the original poster to share the files for the map. u/MixableWeevil81 asked the builder how they made these tracks. To this, the OP replied by saying it took them around 11 hours of effort and a lot of knowledge on how to build structures fast.

User u/Fredoraa said they love building Mario Kart tracks in Minecraft and they are glad to see someone else doing the same. Another user named u/Angstor said the maps featuring lava are very satisfying to them for some reason.

Minecraft builds featuring other games and shows

Minecraft players have built structures and maps based on popular games, TV shows, and movies such as Attack on Titan, Legend of Zelda, Harry Potter, and much more. These structures usually include castles, bridges, islands, and even maps that others can download and explore.

Recently, a player built the famous Shiganshina District from the Attack on Titan anime and manga series. With all the possibilities the game has, it seems natural that fans of other franchises would want to bring their ideas to reality in the blocky world.

But that’s not the only thing talented builders have made. With the use of in-game items such as redstone, players can add automation to their structures. This leads to the creation of builds with moving parts, detectors, and automated farms.

One would think that making a game inside Minecraft would be impossible. However, with the use of different items, players have made working displays and computers that can run programs and even simple games like Minesweeper.

Recently, a player shared a video showing how they built a computer in Minecraft with an impressively powerful processing unit. All these structures show the true capability and flexibility of Mojang’s title as a game. It can be played however someone wants.

