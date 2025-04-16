Minecraft fans explain why they prefer old spawn egg designs over new ones

Minecraft's Spring to Life update added a ton of new content, such as mob variants for pigs, cows, and chickens, the falling leaves effect, leaf litter, and the firefly bush. Besides these major additions, there were some subtle changes, including the updated texture for mob spawn eggs. These items now resemble the mobs they spawn more accurately.
However, it seems not many people are happy with the change. Redditor BrokenBones161 shared a few images on r/Minecraft, comparing the previous spawn eggs' texture with the updated one. The user asked the game’s community why some people want the older, simpler design back.
Reacting to the post and answering the question, BoyFreezer said that since everyone was so used to the older designs, getting this new and quite radical change can make them feel a little uncomfortable.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
TheAJGamer2018 said that aside from the nostalgia for the old design, they think the new ones are just too detailed. This is also why they do not like the new design for the sniffer’s spawn egg.
RandomCaveOfMonsters said that while having detailed designs to resemble the mobs they spawn is good for clarity, some of the designs feel weird or even overdesigned for that matter.
The old eggs looked simpler and uniform. The user also added how previous designs made the eggs look like eggs and some of the new ones do not even look that way, giving the example of the elder guardian and dolphin eggs.
Erudyx opined that people prefer the old designs for the simplicity. The new eggs are better for finding what the mob players are looking for, but the design is so complex that the eggs don't even look like eggs.
Minecraft's Spring to Life update
Mojang has greatly improved the overworld with the Spring to Life update. The world of Minecraft is massive, and players spend most of their time in the overworld. Despite many updates over the years, this realm always felt empty. Most of the biomes are just forests with trees and barely anything else.
Thankfully, things are changing as the latest update added new mob variants to populate the world. The falling leaves effect, leaf litter, and firefly bush also improve the ambiance of the game. Slowly but surely, the developers are making the overworld more layered and more fun to explore.
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!