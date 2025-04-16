Minecraft fans explain why they prefer old spawn egg designs over new ones

Minecraft's Spring to Life update added a ton of new content, such as mob variants for pigs, cows, and chickens, the falling leaves effect, leaf litter, and the firefly bush. Besides these major additions, there were some subtle changes, including the updated texture for mob spawn eggs. These items now resemble the mobs they spawn more accurately.

Ad

However, it seems not many people are happy with the change. Redditor BrokenBones161 shared a few images on r/Minecraft, comparing the previous spawn eggs' texture with the updated one. The user asked the game’s community why some people want the older, simpler design back.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post and answering the question, BoyFreezer said that since everyone was so used to the older designs, getting this new and quite radical change can make them feel a little uncomfortable.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/BrokenBones161 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

TheAJGamer2018 said that aside from the nostalgia for the old design, they think the new ones are just too detailed. This is also why they do not like the new design for the sniffer’s spawn egg.

Comment byu/BrokenBones161 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

RandomCaveOfMonsters said that while having detailed designs to resemble the mobs they spawn is good for clarity, some of the designs feel weird or even overdesigned for that matter.

The old eggs looked simpler and uniform. The user also added how previous designs made the eggs look like eggs and some of the new ones do not even look that way, giving the example of the elder guardian and dolphin eggs.

Ad

Redditors talk about the spawn egg texture in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Erudyx opined that people prefer the old designs for the simplicity. The new eggs are better for finding what the mob players are looking for, but the design is so complex that the eggs don't even look like eggs.

Ad

Minecraft's Spring to Life update

The Spring to Life update for Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang has greatly improved the overworld with the Spring to Life update. The world of Minecraft is massive, and players spend most of their time in the overworld. Despite many updates over the years, this realm always felt empty. Most of the biomes are just forests with trees and barely anything else.

Thankfully, things are changing as the latest update added new mob variants to populate the world. The falling leaves effect, leaf litter, and firefly bush also improve the ambiance of the game. Slowly but surely, the developers are making the overworld more layered and more fun to explore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!