Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions confirmed for release on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Working with their publishers Microsoft, Minecraft developers at Mojang have confirmed that their two most popular editions of the game will be released as part of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Come November, Microsoft's monthly Game Pass will make Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions accessible through its service. Gamers who have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC will be able to download and play either version of Minecraft at their leisure. This will be particularly helpful to players who may have different versions of the game, making them incapable of playing with each other (Java Edition notoriously only allows players to play with other Java players).

Minecraft: Additional Game Pass details

Microsoft's Game Pass inclusion also allows for a helpful version switching tool in-launcher (Image via Mojang).

In related news for Minecraft players, Xbox Game Pass for PC's inclusion of Minecraft will begin on November 2, 2021. Mojang stated in a recent blog post that players will also be able to switch Minecraft editions quickly from the in-game launcher.

For players on personal computers, this means it's no longer necessary to use multiple programs or launchers to start up Minecraft on a specific platform. Players can go from building a fortress in Java Edition to taking on the Ender Dragon in Bedrock Edition and everything in between with a few clicks in their game launcher.

Xbox Game Pass For PC @XboxGamePassPC The world needs more love, so we’re bringing both Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition to Xbox Game Pass for PC in November 💞 #minecraftlive The world needs more love, so we’re bringing both Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition to Xbox Game Pass for PC in November 💞 #minecraftlive https://t.co/A7JyA4Tg2s

The move has been much anticipated due to Microsoft's ownership and publishing of Minecraft's intellectual property since 2014. The world's most popular block-building game has been conspicuously absent from Xbox Game Pass for PC, and it appears that Microsoft has now amended that issue.

Fans are likely to rejoice at the publisher's decision, as many Game Pass holders will now be rewarded with both versions of Minecraft at once, allowing them to enjoy their features and engage in cross-platform play with significantly more freedom.

Naturally, this move also has significant financial incentives for Microsoft and Mojang. Including both versions of Minecraft in Game Pass this November should encourage more than a few gamers to join the subscription service to snag their copies.

Also, an influx of players would lead to increased spending on microtransactions, which Bedrock Edition players can engage with in the form of Minecoins. By using this virtual currency, Minecraft gamers can download new skins, maps, texture packs and mini-games created and curated by the community.

