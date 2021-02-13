Create
Minecraft Java Edition 21W06A Snapshot: List of features and changes

Lush Caves (Image via Minecraft)
Joe Greene
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 13 Feb 2021, 12:46 IST
Feature
This Minecraft Snapshot is a preview of one of the best updates in Minecraft history.

Java Edition update 1.17: Caves and Cliffs is home to tons of great features. One new edition is the Lush Caves biome. As seen above, this biome contains a new mob called the Axolotl. It also has some further interesting plant life as well.

Lotsa Axolotls (Image via Minecraft)
Minecraft Java Edition 21W06A Snapshot: List of features and changes

Minecraft Snapshot 21W06A also includes dozens of other features, including:

  • Copper Ore
  • Dripleaf
  • Glow Item Frame
  • Moss Block
  • Powder Snow
  • Tinted Window
  • Sculk Sensor
How fast can you spot all the items listed? (Image via Minecraft)
New Caves

As shown above, these saves are a few of the many items pictured in Minecraft Snapshot 21w06A. This update will completely alter how the terrain is generated.

For example, new cave types will be added known as "Cheese" and "Spaghetti" caves. These caves are named due to their cheese and spaghetti-like generation, with cheese having more holes like swiss cheese, and spaghetti having a string-like generation.

New Cliffs

The mountains have also been completely revamped. Mountains are now daunting skyscrapers, making all Crafters think twice about climbing them.

The cliffs are also steeper. Their heights have increased by 64 blocks, with a total of 384 blocks.

New Mountain Generation (Image via Minecraft)
Copper

Copper has finally been added to Minecraft. After years of being mod-only, Copper Ore has found its way into the Overworld. This ore will bring in a few items as well. They are:

  • Copper Block
  • Spyglass
  • Lightning Rod

The Copper Block can be used as either a more efficient copper storage or as a decoration.

The Spyglass is used to Zoom in to an area. This can be useful to look out for dangerous mobs.

The Lightning Rod is an excellent addition and will prevent a house from being set on fire by thunder. This is a much-needed addition for some survivors.

Shown: Copper Ore, Copper Block, Lightning Rod, Spyglass, Glow Item Frame (Image via Minecraft)
Published 13 Feb 2021, 12:46 IST
Minecraft Guide for Beginners Minecraft Cave Update
