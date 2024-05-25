Minecraft could lose it's charm with the arrival of AI system

Microsoft recently showcased how its new Copilot AI can help players survive in Minecraft. In its latest Surface event, the company announced that it will bring its Copilot AI integration into several games, including the popular block title. The AI will talk to players like a regular human being and help them craft items, run away from hostile mobs, and more.

However, an argument can be made that players do not necessarily need AI to enjoy the game. Rather, the enjoyment and thrill come from the unknown that users explore for themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why Minecraft could be better off without AI

The core gameplay of survival gets hampered by AI

Not knowing how to progress in Minecraft is a unique experience that could get hampered by AI (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is a survival game where players must stay alive for as long as possible. They need to find resources, fight off hostile mobs, and create a base safe enough for them. Moreover, they can choose to complete an underlying storyline or simply roam around the Overworld.

One of the fun aspects of the sandbox game is that it doesn't tell players what to do every step of the way. The game will provide the most basic guide and then let players explore. Over the years, millions of players have failed several times and learned what to do and not to do in the game.

The unknown aspect also provides a lot of thrill in the game. For example, when new players have no idea how to defend against creepers, spiders, and other hostile mobs. They will gradually learn how to craft a sword and shield that will help them progress.

Minecraft's core experience could lose its purpose if an AI observes everything in the game and simply tells players what to do.

Too much hand-holding showcased in the demo

Expand Tweet

Microsoft's new Copilot AI was recently showcased in its recent event. During the AI's presentation, the developers showcased how a new feature lets the AI see what is happening on the screen and talk to the user about it.

Minecraft gameplay footage was shown in the event, where the AI talked to a player in a regular human voice and told them what to do every step of the way. The AI talked about crafting a sword, running away from zombies, and more.

Although these natural conversations and tips about the game can be helpful to completely new players, they can hamper the overall experience of being completely alone and clueless. Mojang intentionally didn't add extensive tutorials to the game to enhance its survival aspect.

