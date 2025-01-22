Minecraft mob pathfinding triggers a hilarious loop causing zombies to fall repeatedly

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Qualitude shared a short video on the subreddit of the game. The clip showed the player inside a dark cave alongside a few zombies. However, since the player was on a platform, the zombies kept climbing a portion of the cave, only to fall and start climbing again. When this continued happening, the original poster decided to upload it on the subreddit. The OP called this the "Infinite Zombie Perpetual Motion Machine".

Reacting to the post, user u/YoungShula joked that this was perhaps Minecraft's version of the famous Daft Punk song Around The World. Another user named u/Shears_- said that they loved the mob pathfinding mechanism as it was so cool seeing enemies getting smart, trying to find the way in 3D spaces.

While it may look like the zombies are engaging in something stupid, it is impressive how the game’s algorithms allow the mobs to find the stairs and then walk toward the player.

User u/Internal_Singer_3771 mentioned that they respected how one zombie was counting the other zombies. User u/TheRealBingBing joked that perhaps that zombie was supervising the entire process. Another Redditor, u/Bob_the_tenth, quipped that it's a load-bearing zombie.

Redditors react to the video of zombies (Image via Reddit/Qualitude/Mojang Studios)

User u/Enough_Food_3377 asked the original poster how the entire thing functioned, confused about why the zombies turn in one particular direction every time. However, the OP did not reply to this comment.

Automated farms in Minecraft

Some automated farms in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is more than just a game for exploration of the blocky world and gathering resources. It’s a canvas for creativity and sometimes even complex problem-solving. One of the most interesting aspects of the game is how players design intricate machines, such as automated farms, mob grinders, and redstone machines, using in-game mechanics and sometimes, even loopholes.

At the heart of these machines is the redstone, the game’s version of electrical wiring. With redstone dust, repeaters, and pistons, players can build devices ranging from simple doors to complex logic circuits.

For example, players use redstone clocks to create automated harvesting systems for crops and working computers. When paired with water streams and hoppers, these setups allow players to collect and store resources efficiently.

Certain mobs are attracted to specific blocks, like villagers to beds. This mechanic is cleverly used to create iron farms, where villagers spawn golems, which are then harvested for resources.

