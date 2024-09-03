Minecraft mobs you can only summon using commands

When players first enter a new Minecraft world, they will find all kinds of mobs spawning in various biomes, terrains, and even different realms. The game loads a chunk and then assesses a certain set of conditions of that chunk before spawning mobs on it. However, a few mobs will never naturally spawn in a regular world. Some don't even give spawn eggs and can only be summoned using commands.

Here is a list of such mobs in both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition.

These 4 mobs can only be summoned by using commands in Minecraft

Giant

Giants can only be summoned by commands in Java Edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Giant is an unused mob that can only be summoned using commands. It's a Java Edition-exclusive mob and can be summoned using /summon minecraft:giant. These were added to the game way before the game was even released. However, they never officially spawned in a regular world.

They have 100 hearts worth of health but don't have any AI, which means they cannot move or attack players or any other mob.

Illusioner

Illusioner is an unused magic-using hostile mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Illusioner is another unused hostile mob that can only spawn using commands in Java Edition. As the picture above depicts, it is an illager mob that will never spawn in any woodland mansion, raid, or pillager outposts. To summon this mob, players need to write /summon minecraft:illusioner in the command box.

This mob is quite unique since it uses magic to attack players,

Killer Bunny

Killer bunny is an unused variant of rabbit (Image via Mojang Studios)

Killer Bunny is a special rabbit variant that doesn't spawn anywhere in Minecraft. It is the only variant and not a separate mob that can only spawn with a command. It is completely white and has blood-red eyes. While regular rabbits are passive and even afraid of players, the killer bunny is the complete opposite and will attack players, with each attack costing four hearts in normal mode.

To summon a killer bunny, players need to type /summon rabbit ~ ~ ~ {RabbitType:99} in the command box.

Elder Guardian Ghost

Elder Guardian ghost is an invisible mob that can also be spawned using commands (Image via Mojang Studios)

Finally, the fourth mob that can only be summoned with commands is the Elder Guardian's Ghost. This is an invisible, Bedrock-exclusive mob used by the game to render the particle of an elder guardian on the player's interface. Although players will never see the elder guardian ghost when they summon it, they will see a shadow for a split second before it vanishes.

To summon an elder guardian ghost, players need to type /summon elder_guardian_ghost in the command box.

