Minecraft mod that creates an in-game fast travel system

Minecraft has such a massive in-game map that players can easily get lost in it. Over the years, many have lost their way back to their original safehouse; hence, they usua build another one. While there are tools and commands to know coordinates or even teleport from one place to another, there is a dedicated mod for it that does everything for players.

Here is everything to know about Tempad, a Minecraft mod that lets players create their own fast travel system using teleportation.

Tempad for Minecraft: How does the mod work and how to download it

What is the Tempad mod for Minecraft?

Tempad is a simple yet effective teleportation mod that adds a new item with the help of which players can save locations and teleport there from anywhere in the world.

First, players need to craft the tempad itself, a device to save locations and create a teleportation door for one of those saved locations. The modder intentionally kept one rare item in the crafting recipe, making the tempad difficult to obtain.

According to the crafting recipe picture below, players would need one beacon, one tinted glass block, one redstone lamp, and six quartz blocks.

Crafting Recipe for the tempad (Image via CurseForge)

Once the tempad is made, players can hold the item in their hands and right-click it while looking at a certain block on the ground. This will bring up the mod's custom UI, through which players need to set a new location first. This can be done by going to the "run program" menu and clicking on "new location." Players can name the saved location, and the tempad will also show the coordinates of that location.

Custom mod UI that shows up after using the tempad in the game (Image via CurseForge)

Once saved, players can normally head out on their adventure, and whenever they want to return to a saved location, they simply need to hit "run program" again and select one of the saved locations from the list. Once selected, a unique door will appear in front of the explorer, through which they can walk to instantly be teleported to the saved location.

The tempad door that teleports players to a saved location (Image via CurseForge)

The tempad has a three-minute cooldown before it can be used again, eliminating any chance of players spamming it in a world. The color scheme of the tempad can also be configured by going to the "options" menu.

How to download the Tempad mod for Minecraft?

Players can easily download the Tempad mod through the famous CurseForge website. However, they first need to install either the Forge or Fabric APIs, both of which allow users to run mods on Minecraft. Thankfully, the mod supports both of them and is also updated for the 1.20.1 Java Edition version.

Once the API is installed and the mod is downloaded, it can be copied and pasted into the mods folder situated in the game directory.

Finally, the modded version of the game can be opened from the official game launcher to enjoy the tempad mod.