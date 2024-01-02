Minecraft mod lets you wear two sets of armor

Wearing armor in Minecraft is extremely important, as it protects you from all kinds of attacks and damage. The first set of armor can be crafted with iron, which is silver in color and provides basic protection. You can also craft armor from gold, diamonds, and netherite. However, they will all look different from one another, especially color-wise.

Hence, if you want one armor for functionality and another for appearance, you can use the Cosmetic Armor Reworked mod in Minecraft.

Cosmetic Armor Reworked Minecraft mod: What it does and how to download it

What is the Cosmetic Armor Reworked Minecraft mod?

Cosmetic Armor Reworked is a brilliant mod that lets you wear two armor sets (Image via Mojang)

While netherite armor is the most powerful and strongest gear in Minecraft, it is safe to say that not every player likes the look of it. Moreover, some want to showcase their skin without covering it with any armor whatsoever.

This is where Cosmetic Armor Reworked comes into play. This mod creates completely different armor slots purely for aesthetic purposes. While the vertical armor slots will act normally and offer you protection, the horizontal ones are for any gear to appear visually on your in-game character.

This means that you can have the features and strength of a netherite armor but still make it look like you are wearing any other armor or none at all.

After you place a cosmetic armor set, you will see a small dot at the top-right corner of each slot. This is to turn the appearance of the cosmetic armor off or on.

When you disable an armor part, a regular skin will show itself. On the other hand, if one of the four cosmetic armor slots is empty, the regular armor that you are wearing for functionality will be visible on the character.

How to download Cosmetic Armor Reworked

The mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via Mojang)

The Cosmetic Armor Reworked mod is only compatible with the Forge API, which is essential to running mods on the block game.

You can look for the Forge API online and install it easily. You can then download the mod from the CurseForge website. You will notice that it has been downloaded over 75 million times.

Thankfully, the mod is compatible with the latest Minecraft 1.20.4 version. Download the latest mod version and copy-paste the file into the 'mods' folder of the game directory.

From thereon, you can simply open the launcher, find the Forge game version from the version list, and enter a world to play around with the mod.