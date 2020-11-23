Minecraft: Moderators can now permanently ban severe offenders from Bedrock, Android, and Java Editions

In a recent announcement by Minecraft developers Mojang, the studio detailed that it would provide more authority to the moderators in banning players for violating Community Guidelines.

Minecraft moderators will now able to hand out permabans if the user is found to be violating the Community Guidelines, via online messages on Realms or Featured Servers, or by any means of communication in the game.

In the post, it is explained that these changes were brought about to "..help ensure that all our players can continue feeling as safe as possible within Minecraft and Realms on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, iOS, and Android."

While this could be a slippery slope as Minecraft mods might end up throwing out permabans at a whim, it could also go a long way in making sure that the game remains a safe place.

Minecraft: Moderators can now permanently ban severe offenders

The communication stated:

"Minecraft moderators can now ban players who do not follow our Community Guidelines when sending online messages using our services (Realms) or Featured Servers, and communicating online through signposts and books. Of course, the content of single player games is not moderated."

However, to ensure that this doesn't get out of hand with permanent bans being thrown every which way, Minecraft will introduce temporary bans. Thus, moderators will specifically look at players with severe offenses that are "meant to cause harm to others" directly.

"When a user is banned, they will receive a message specifying the reason, as well as information on how they can cancel their Realms subscription. For more details, including examples of severe offenses, please visit the Minecraft Help Center. "

This applies to all versions of Minecraft, including mobile, with the sole exception of Minecraft Dungeons.

