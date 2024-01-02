Minecraft Multipart mod: Everything you need to know

Minecraft's vanilla block mechanics work well, but the Multipart mod library has expanded them in ways that fans didn't think were possible. Created by Chicken_Bones, Multipart is technically a resource library for mods, allowing them to place multiple blocks into a one-block space. Several mod developers have used it to improve their creations.

Multipart doesn't exactly do much on its own when installed in Minecraft. It is an open-source library that provides code and assets for other mods. However, any time players are enjoying mods like Applied Energistics 2 or Thermal Expansion, they're likely witnessing Multipart's handiwork without even really realizing it.

Regardless, if Minecraft players are curious about the Multipart mod library, it doesn't hurt to examine it a little closer.

What to know about the Multipart mod library for Minecraft

At its core, Multipart exists as a resource for other Minecraft mods to utilize. Countless modpacks and independent mods rely on Multipart in some capacity. This often includes tech mods that utilize miniaturized machine parts or building/decorating mods that provide multiple blocks to be placed in the same one-block space.

Through the use of a .jar file recognized by Minecraft: Java Edition, Multipart adjusts the game engine to permit more than one block or entity to be placed within a one-block area. This has been picked up by several mods to facilitate activities like creating miniature objects, placing blocks within blocks, or putting multiple torches in the same location without breaking them.

The Multipart Machines mod uses Multipart to create new combined function blocks in Minecraft (Image via LuluBelleMC/YouTube)

All things considered, although it isn't necessarily a fully fleshed-out modification on its own, Multipart has become an indispensable resource for modders around the world. It's a major component of countless Java Edition modpacks, including the likes of Feed the Beast Unleashed, Direwolf20's modpack, Tech World 2, and many more.

Multipart is all about spatial conservation at the end of the day, allowing players to create miniaturized blocks and structures without taking up an excess amount of space.

Inspired by the discontinued Redpower 2 mod's Microblock System, Multipart took the idea of fitting multiple blocks into a single spot and made it a foundation for other in-game mods to build from in the future.

Multipart allows for the creation of miniature blocks in Minecraft (Image via Tungston Miner/YouTube)

Although Multipart does exist primarily for use by modders, players can technically use it in-game on its own to a degree. Specifically, players can create saw tools that are capable of cutting blocks to create microblocks. These miniature blocks can then be inserted into a single one-block space together without causing any collisions or conflicts.

Microblocks have a sizable collection of uses on their own, particularly when building and decorating. Though these blocks are smaller than their vanilla counterparts, they retain most of their in-game properties and will function as expected even after being sawed down to size. However, the real draw of Multipart comes out when paired with other in-game mods.

Whatever the case, if players are looking for ways to make more out of their in-game space or they have an idea for a new mod to develop, Multipart can be a huge part of the process. It should be noted, though, that the library is only available to download for versions 1.5.2, 1.6.4, and 1.7.10 of Java Edition in its current state.