Minecraft needs to take inspiration from the modding community

Minecraft did not become the best-selling game of all time on its own. A lot of the game's popularity and success, in terms of both cultural impact and virality, has come as a direct result of fan-made content. Think about great mod packs like RLCraft, which became sensations overnight, or packs like Feed the Beast and SkyFactory, which have their own multi-year development histories.

This means that modders have had a lot of time to create incredibly polished and well-thought-out content, some of which rivals and even surpasses what Mojang Studios has been able to offer through the game's official updates.

Minecraft could learn a lot from its modding community

New biomes, mobs, items, and structures

This is the most common area of the game for modders to expand upon. Many popular additions are new tiers of tools, enchantments, types of tools, armor, weapons, new mobs, biomes, structures, NPCs, and even boss fights and interactable events.

While none of the vanilla content is boring or barebones, it pales in comparison to what the community has created. There are many things Mojang could learn from the community, such as the preferred difficulty level and the type of content players would enjoy in terms of items, mobs, and bosses.

Quality-of-life changes

While individual mods and mod packs might come down to user preference, there is one such type the community has agreed is invaluable to the Minecraft experience: quality-of-life mods. These are the types of mods Mojang should look to most for potential ideas.

While a full-hud minimap is unlikely due to the game's pre-existing maps and all of their uses, maps could potentially be more useful by allowing players better ability to write and mark on them. This would strike a nice balance between mods, allowing for better mapping while also making the map a resource players need to build up over time.

There are many other ways in which mods have smoothened out the game, creating a more pleasant gaming experience. An example is mods that have made anvils repairable rather than requiring players to make entirely new anvils.

New dimensions

New dimensions to go along with the nether and end dimensions are probably the single biggest community dream and one of the most common things for prominent modders to introduce.

One of the game's earliest and most iconic mods, Minecraft's Aether mod, has permanently impacted the game's culture, with a portal frame made of glowstone being a familiar sight to veterans. Between mods such as Aether, Twilight Forest, and Lost Cities, Mojang could learn about how the community would want a new dimension to function.

New world types

This is probably the least likely thing for Mojang Studios to bring in from Minecraft mods, though it would be interesting to see. With super-flat, amplified, and large biomes as interesting seed types when creating a world, it makes sense to continue adding new terrain generation styles.

One of these potential styles, if Mojang sought inspiration from the modding community, could be a SkyBlock or SkyFactory-style world-generation consisting of small themed biome islands.

As Minecraft grows older, the additions that are being made become more similar to mods made by the community, such as upcoming features like the crafter. As this line between Minecraft's vanilla content and modded content blurs, the possibility of Mojang drawing more inspiration from these fan creations increases.