Minecraft needs to update more pet mobs after wolves

Mojang Studios recently added the new wolf variants and wolf armor in the Minecraft 1.20.5 update. Since wolves were one of the most famous pets in the game, players have been craving these kinds of new features for a long time. The features were initially planned for the 1.21 update but were preponed.

However, wolves are not the only pets players keep. Several passive-friendly mobs can receive updates.

Minecraft pet mobs that can receive more features after wolves

Cats

Cats can greatly benefit from new features (Image via Mojang Studios)

After wolves, cats are the second most popular pets in Minecraft. These mobs can be tamed with raw cod or salmon and have a similar behavior towards players. They will follow players everywhere until they are commanded to sit in a particular place.

Apart from keeping creepers away, they do not have any special features associated with them. Unlike wolves, who recently received different variants, cats already have variants in Minecraft. However, they do not have an armor of their own.

Apart from some small, unique features like sleeping with their master and gifting certain items in the morning, cats do not have anything else to offer. Mojang Studios could work on the feline and add all kinds of new animations, behaviors, and more.

Horses

Horses are already quite advanced, they can still receive a few features (Image via Mojang Studios)

Horses are one of the most useful pets that players keep in their base. These are ridable Minecraft mobs and can run much quicker than players and automatically ride up the one-block high terrain.

Mojang Studios have worked quite a lot on horses since they can be found in different biomes with various textures. They even have different kinds of armor sets and a detailed breeding system, allowing players to find the fastest variant.

However, with the new additions of wolf armor and variants, even the well-equipped horse mob feels outdated. Mojang Studios could take inspiration from real life and add more features to the beloved ridable mob.

Foxes

Foxes can be a tamable mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Foxes have loads of unique features that no other mob has in Minecraft. They can make screeching sounds based on the time of day, attack other mobs in a unique way, sleep in the game, hold items in their mouths, etc. However, they can still receive some new updates to better serve as pets.

One of the biggest features that foxes can receive is the ability to be tamed. Foxes are not conventional pets since they can only trust players, and not be tamed by them. Players need to breed foxes in Minecraft to create a kit that will eventually trust the player. Though foxes that trust a player can help attack certain mobs, they can also roam around far away from them and do not teleport.