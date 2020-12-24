Minecraft New Year's Sale 2020: Free skin pack, discounts, and more

As this year pulls to a close, Minecraft has announced their New Year's Marketplace Sale and the amazing discounted prices that go alongside it.

Starting Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020, and carrying on until the end of Monday, January 4th, the Minecraft Marketplace will have discounted prices on over 100 different products.

There will be two daily doorbusters with discounts up to 75% off, and the products will change each day in the two week period.

This sale comes with so many amazing deals, including a free Tetrascape New Years 2020 skin pack, with a bunch of cute and stylish skins to dress a Minecraft character in.

Discounts up to 75% off selected items and 33% off sale items will go for almost everything on the Minecraft Marketplace website as well as the Marketplace console access.

Things one may find on sale these next two weeks include skin packs, texture packs, mashup packs, maps, and more.

Skin packs

With new winteresque skin packs coming out almost every day at the moment, there's so much to choose from when it comes to this sale.

Users can dress Steve or Alex in some adorable and cool outfits to make the most out of this festive season.

With the new free Tetrascape skin pack that comes with the Marketplace this holiday sale, users can deck out their players for free.

Minecraft Marketplace

Texture and mashup packs

The recently added texture and mashup packs all look incredible, so they would be great to pick up this New Year.

Maps

There are so many adventure maps that have been recently added to the Minecraft Marketplace that are really highly rated.

Users who love adventure maps and playthroughs should definitely try to pick up a few of these before the sale is over.

There's also the possibility that coin bundles may go on sale, so they can pick up even more items to play with.

Make sure to take advantage of this amazing sale this holiday season to spice up the Minecraft Bedrock gameplay.