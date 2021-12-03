Minecraft Now: Start date, time, and everything announced so far

Minecraft is at its peak right now. They just released the highly anticipated second half to the Caves & Cliffs update and are now launching a monthly livestream. Content creation is a big part of the community and the game's success, and Mojang is tapping into that with the announcement of Minecraft Now.

Minecraft Now is the next step for the relationship between Mojang and the community. It's going to strengthen an already strong relationship and continue to prove why Minecraft is one of the best games out there. Here's everything announced for Minecraft Now so far.

Minecraft Now announced from Mojang: Details on monthly livestream

A trailer was just released detailing the latest endeavor. Here's what they had to say about Minecraft Now:

"There’s a new way to experience Minecraft, and it goes by Minecraft Now, a monthly livestream! Tune in each month for live gameplay, developer deep dives, and community highlights. Maybe even a joke or two, if we’re feeling generous. We’ll see. The first episode airs on December 9, at 12:00 ET/ 9:00 PT/ 18:00 CET, so set a reminder, mark your calendars, turn on all your alarms so you don’t miss a single second of Minecraft Now!"

The stream will reportedly take players into an even deeper dive and give them an up-close and personal look at Mojang, how they operate, how they interact and what goes into a game like Minecraft.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Learn more below:



↣ redsto.ne/now ↢ Stop the furnaces! On Dec 9, a new live show is coming to our YouTube Channel: Minecraft Now! What’s more, it'll feature YOUR Caves & Cliffs creations! Just tag your builds, skins, and art in the comments with #MinecraftNowSubmit Learn more below: Stop the furnaces! On Dec 9, a new live show is coming to our YouTube Channel: Minecraft Now! What’s more, it'll feature YOUR Caves & Cliffs creations! Just tag your builds, skins, and art in the comments with #MinecraftNowSubmitLearn more below:↣ redsto.ne/now ↢ https://t.co/LM6gPK34S6

The first stream is scheduled for December 9 at noon ET. There's no information regarding subsequent streams, but it can reasonably be assumed that it will take place around the ninth of each month.

Mojang was already fairly transparent as a game company, but now they're intending to let players see just about everything they have.

They will be featuring builds and artwork on the show (Image via Mojang)

Currently, the link to the stream on the official website is blank, but it should have information or the stream itself as December 9 approaches.

Additionally, they are going to be scouring Twitter for submissions, so players can post drawings, builds or any other media with #MinecraftNowSubmit. This will give players a chance to get featured on the show each month. It's yet another opportunity for content creators to get out there and promote their content.

