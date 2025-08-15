  • home icon
  • Minecraft player builds Backrooms-inspired illusion using commands

Minecraft player builds Backrooms-inspired illusion using commands

By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 15, 2025 10:19 GMT
A Minecraft player makes Backrooms-inspired strucutre (Image via Reddit/Jayn_Xyos/Mojang Studios)
A Minecraft player makes Backrooms-inspired strucutre (Image via Reddit/Jayn_Xyos/Mojang Studios)

While there are many things players can do in Minecraft, most of them involve building structures like bases and machines. Since the game world is massive, players aren't restricted when it comes to the size or complexity of their builds. But sometimes, players take a different route, creating mind-bending structures such as the infamous Backrooms.

Redditor Jayn_Xyos shared a video on r/Minecraft, showing the interior of a non-Euclidean building inspired by the Backrooms, an internet creepypasta featuring liminal spaces with sinister undertones. The video shows the player walking around a hallway with a wooden couch, but when they circle it from one side, the hallway appears to have a completely different architecture.

OP mentioned they made this using commands only. In another comment, they explained how the entire thing works: the system uses relative-position teleports and duplicates of the same space within a chunk to prevent render flicker.

It uses repeating command blocks to define small “teleport regions” that detect a player’s hitbox and move them six blocks up using a relative tp command (for example, executing as a player in a defined x,y,z box with dx,dy,dz, then tp ~ ~6 ~).

Each region’s coordinates are tailored to its spot, and at least a 1-block gap is left between regions to avoid conflicting teleports, since detection is based on hitbox collision rather than exact coordinates.

Redditors talk about the Backrooms-inpsired build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the Backrooms-inpsired build in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Agreeable-Factor-566 noted that it was a great use of command blocks. Thepromc64 added that they were surprised to learn it was made using just command blocks, as they had assumed the Immersive Portals mod was involved.

Vasarto asked how players create structures like this, to which dancingbanana123 gave a simple explanation. They answered that the teleport command keeps track of where the player is looking, allowing them to be moved from one point to another, and that making everything else look very similar helps hide the teleportation.

Command blocks in Minecraft

Command blocks in Minecraft can be fun (Image via Mojang Studios)
Command blocks in Minecraft can be fun (Image via Mojang Studios)

Command blocks in Minecraft are essentially developer-grade tools that let players bend the rules of the game without mods. They don’t appear in Survival mode, but once placed, they can run console commands automatically, summoning mobs, setting weather, giving items, or even teleporting players through carefully defined regions.

Builders use them to power adventure maps, puzzle dungeons, and redstone contraptions that would be impossible with levers and repeaters alone. Each block can be set to impulse, repeat, or chain, and configured to run on redstone or always-on, which is where the real magic happens: timers, checkpoints, custom boss fights, and scripted events.

Hooked to pressure plates, tripwire, or detectors, command blocks become an invisible backbone, quietly swapping blocks, playing sounds, or moving players. It’s a block players should fiddle with to expand the game's possibilities.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

