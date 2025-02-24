Minecraft player builds a beautiful ancient Roman bathhouse

In Minecraft, players can choose their adventure, either fighting hostile mobs and collecting resources, or following the peaceful route to farm animals and grow crops. With that being said, many talented builders use the game’s canvas to bring their ideas to life, building brilliant structures such as buildings, castles, and even entire cities.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user, u/Mr_energetic, shared some images on the subreddit where talented builders showcase their projects in the blocky world. The pictures showed a massive Roman bathhouse with a beautiful mix of red, blue, and gold colors. The detailing on the pillars and the floor using different in-game items was nothing short of impressive.

Reacting to the build, u/emmafrosite appreciated the build and said they liked that the colors in the build were actually used in medieval Rome.

However, u/theexpertgamer1 did not like the colors, saying that many do not know that Rome was once covered with grotesque and gaudy colors.

u/Beautiful_Speaker_68 was impressed by the build, saying this was easily one of the best they had ever seen. The user added that they were waiting for the entire structure to be completed. u/RengarTheDwarf also appreciated the build, while u/mjzielin liked the color palette choice.

Redditors react to the bathhouse build (Image via Reddit/Mr_energetic/Mojang Studios)

u/MiloAstro said they would love to see a real spa with a classical Roman theme open. u/NinjaBearCat also appreciated the color palette.

Meanwhile, u/britishlasagna claimed to have never seen such a combination of blocks before, claiming they mostly use quartz for their builds. They also asked if there would be a download available for it.

Players love the color and the design of the build (Image via Reddit/Mr_energetic/Mojang Studios)

u/Tidsresenarinna called the structure breathtakingly gorgeous and said the gold accent and the floor look like they are sparkling. u/Lime_net liked the build and said it looked like a scene from the paintings found in Pompeii.

u/NerdWithHobbies said they liked the colors used in the build, while u/Atharaphelun hoped the structure would have all the proper elements of a thermae. For those unaware, thermae is the term for Roman bathhouses.

Minecraft players ask interesting questions about the build (Image via Reddit/Mr_energetic/Mojang Studios)

The original poster replied to their comment, saying that they were unsure what element the user meant. However, they are working on making it look more like a spa.

Large historical builds in Minecraft

One Minecraft fan managed to reconstruct the Eiffel Tower with a bit of an unorthodox block (Image via u/bubbaflubba2/Reddit)

Minecraft players have made some impressively large historical structures. The game allows talented builders to create almost anything, with some history buffs building famous monuments from around the world.

One example is the Roman Colosseum. Players have recreated it with detailed seating areas, underground chambers, and an exterior that shows what the original structure once looked like.

The Eiffel Tower has also been built in Minecraft. Players use iron blocks and scaffolding to replicate the tower’s lattice design. Some versions include elevators and observation decks to reflect its real-world purpose.

The Great Pyramid of Giza is another common project. Players follow the pyramid’s proportions and align it with the in-game sun to match the real-life structure alignment.

With updates that add new items to the game, builders will have more to choose from. This allows them to improve their designs and add finer details to them. The latest snapshot changed how the spawn eggs look, adding character to them. Perhaps Mojang Studios might also change the appearance of some blocks in the upcoming drops.

